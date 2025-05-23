From pharaohs to Vikings, the art and relics of their cultures are featured in TimeLine's June 3-7 Antiquities Auction

Late 3rd-early 4th century AD Roman life-size marble statue of important magistrate. Academic report by Dr. Raffaele D’Amato; geological report by Dr. R.L. Bonewitz. Estimate: £180,000-£240,000/$232,690-$310,250 Circa 270-350 AD Roman mosaic depicting three Nereid-nymphs riding across the sea on the backs of two fish-tailed Tritons, accompanied by putto. Estimate: £60,000-£80,000/$77,560-$103,420 Viking double-edged Petersen Type X ULFBERH+T silver and latten-inlaid iron sword, 9th-11th century AD, inscribed 'ULFBERH+T.' Estimate: £15,000-£20,000/$19,390-$25,850 Roman Pentelic marble statue of Athena with shield carved with snake and images of Amazonomachy (in Greek mythology, a conflict between ancient Greeks and all-female warriors known as Amazons), 2nd century AD. Estimate: £50,000-£70,000/$64,640-$90,490 Anthemion finial from Attic marble stele, 4th century BC, carved in form of elaborate palmette. Formerly in The Stanford Place Collection of Antiquities. Estimate: £30,000-£40,000/$38,780-$51,710

Highlights: Roman statue of toga-clad magistrate, $232K-$310K; Marble Athena with female Amazon warriors shield, $65K-$90K; ULFBERH Viking sword $19,390-$25,850

We are especially pleased to offer exceptional statuary of historical figures and mythological characters that represent cultural art traditions going back several millennia.” — Aaron Hammond, Chief Operating Officer, TimeLine Auctions

HARWICH, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Britain’s TimeLine Auctions, whose specialists are widely recognized for their expertise in fine antiquities, will host a fully-curated five-day sale of ancient art and relics; natural history rarities and coins starting Tuesday, June 3 and concluding on Sunday, June 7, 2025. All lots featured in the lavishly illustrated hardcover catalogue are from the June 3 live gallery session. Auction entries from all five days may be viewed in their entirety online or in the company’s printed PDF catalogues, which include authoritative descriptions and multiple photographic views of each item.In the case of premier lots offered on Day 1, bidders and browsers alike are sure to enjoy the lively video narratives woven into many featured entries in the online catalogue , as presented by chartered auctioneer and noted antiques expert Tim Wonnacott. All forms of remote bidding will be available during the sale, including live online through TimeLine’s website.Rare and exceptional artworks from the world’s most acclaimed civilizations are set to cross the auction block, including statuary that pays tribute to actual historical figures and larger-than-life mythological characters. This lasting art tradition, which goes back several millennia, is exceptionally well-represented in the auction lineup.A spectacular example of Roman artistry from the late 3rd to early 4th century AD pays homage in marble to a man who would have been a high-ranking magistrate with political and ritual responsibilities. More than likely, the life-size statue is the likeness of an official of an Eastern Empire city, either in Greece or Illyria. Clad in an incised toga, the figure’s hair is cut short in the style of the Tetrarchy, and he has wide eyes, pronounced lips, and a “thatched” beard that extends under the chin to the throat. On his right foot is a crepida sandal of a Greek type. Standing 81in/206cm inclusive of its base, the statue weighs a massive 1,540+ lbs/700+ kg. It was formerly in private collections in Switzerland and Germany, and will convey to its new owner with both an academic report by Dr Raffaele D’Amato and a geological report by Dr RL Bonewitz. Estimate: £180,000-£240,000/$232,690-$310,250Wonderfully detailed, a Roman Pentelic marble statue of Athena depicts the goddess with a shield crisply carved with a convoluted snake and elaborate images of Amazonomachy (in Greek mythology, a conflict between ancient Greeks and all-female warriors known as Amazons). From the 2nd century AD and modeled in the round, Athena is shown in a draped and flounced floor-length robe with a gorgoneion disc with mask; and has sandaled feet. The artwork stands 33¼in/84.5cm. Accompanied by an academic report by Dr Marina Mattei, who served as curator of the Capitoline Museums for 40+ years, its provenance can be traced to the early 1970s when it was acquired on the German art market. Following ownership by a German family, it was received as a gift in 2015 and henceforth remained in a London private collection. The auction estimate is £50,000-£70,000/$64,640-$90,490.A visual feast, a circa 270-350 AD Roman mosaic depicts three Nereid-nymphs riding across the sea on the backs of two fish-tailed Tritons, accompanied by a putto. It also features a centaur holding a snake in his right hand. The mosaic bears inscriptions with the names of the Nereids Ferousa, Kymo and Eukrante; and probably the name of one of the Tritons, Euormos; or that of the fourth Nereid, Euarne. An imposing creation that measures 63¾in x 59 3/8in/162cm x 151cm, this piece was published in the June 2009 issue of Art & Antiques. Its line of provenance can be traced to the 1960s and the private collection of V Colin, of Belgium. In 2008, it was with Ariadne Galleries Inc in New York City. The lot is accompanied by an academic report by Dr Raffaele D’Amato and a copy of the Art & Antiques article. The pre-sale estimate is set at £60,000-£80,000/$77,560-$103,420.From the 4th century BC, an Anthemion finial from an Attic marble stele is carved in the form of an elaborate palmette with stems replicating spiral tendrils rising from acanthus leaves and with a small rosette at the top between converging fronds. Its distinguished line of provenance includes The Stanford Place Collection of Antiquities, which was auctioned by Christie’s London in 2006. With its included stand, it measures 18½in/47cm x 21in/53.5cm and weighs 126lbs/57kg. Together with an academic report by Dr Raffaele D’Amato and copies of auction catalogue pages from the aforementioned sale at Christie’s, it is offered with a £30,000-£40,000/$38,780-$51,710 estimate.A testament to the importance of keeping good records, an Early Dynastic (IIIB, 2400-2340 BC) terracotta administrative cuneiform tablet was expertly deciphered to reveal it is actually a scrupulously-detailed record of livestock ownership. The pillow-shape tablet is incised with dense cuneiform text to its two broad faces and one edge, listing 146 sheep and their owners or shepherds. The fascinating relic was acquired from Laemmle Gallery in Los Angeles in the early 1970s. In 2011, it went to Bonhams, London, and then became part of a private central European collection. The tablet will be auctioned together with a copy of its translated text and copies of relevant Bonhams catalogue pages. Estimate: £15,000-£20,000/$19,390-$25,850As is the case with every major TimeLine auction, The June event will include a plentiful array of ancient jewelry. One of the top highlights is a 2nd-3rd century AD Roman silver and gold ring with an oval bezel and aquamarine gemstone engraved with a portrait of Emperor Septimius Severus, facing left. The subject is shown with a laurel wreath atop his curly hair, which is adorned with ribbons. His beard is styled with a characteristic forked tip. The prior line of ownership includes an English private collection in the 1980s/’90s, an October 2010 auction at Christie’s London, and a European private collection following its acquisition that same year. It comes with an academic report prepared by Dr Raffaele D’Amato and is estimated at £8,000-£10,000/$10,340-$12,930.As any advanced collector of ancient weapons would attest, the name ULFBERH+T represents the ultimate in Viking Age swords. TimeLine is pleased to offer a Viking double-edged Petersen Type X silver and latten-inlaid iron sword made sometime from the 9th to 11th century AD. The fuller bears the inlaid inscription ULFBERH+T to one side and the remains of II IXI (or an interlace pattern) to the other side. The lower and upper guards and pommel are inlaid with vertical lines of silver and copper. It measures 38½in/98cm and its weight is 2lbs 7oz/1.1kg. Its ownership can be traced to a private collection formed in Europe in the 1980s, followed by the Westminster collection, Central London, UK. It will convey with an academic report by Dr Raffaele D’Amato. Estimate: £15,000-£20,000/$19,390-$25,850TimeLine’s June 3-7, 2025 auction will be held live at the company’s head office located at The Court House, 363 Main Rd., Harwich, Essex CO12 4DN, UK. All lots featured in TimeLine’s hardcover catalogue will be auctioned during the June 7 opening session. Internet bidders may pre-register online. Goods may be previewed in person at the gallery by prior arrangement only. A special London viewing and champagne reception will be held at The Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall, St James’s, on Wednesday, May 28. Preview hours are 12 noon to 6pm, with the reception from 6-9pm and a talk by Egyptologist Paul Whelan titled “Scenting the Afterlife” at 7:30pm. Additional viewing at The Institute will follow on Thursday, May 29 from 9am-12 noon.Auction start time: 7am US Eastern time/12 noon GMT. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone (please book phone line 48 hours ahead of time), or live via the Internet through TimeLine’s bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers. TimeLine Auctions accepts payments in GBP and ships worldwide. Questions: call +44 7494 866514 or email Aaron Hammond at ah@timelineauctions.com. Online: https://timelineauctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.