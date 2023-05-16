Atlanta-area Team Wins DoD-Sponsored Math Video Challenge

The team members wear their signature costumes to present their video at the Math Video Challenge Finals. They are pictured with Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. A still from Team Numbermore's winning video

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A video combining algebra and a mystery won the 2023 Math Video Challenge, a MATHCOUNTS program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD STEM).

Team members Jason Adeyemi, Dylan Andrews, AJ Mays and Adrienne Prater—all 13-year-old students at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia—each won a $1,000 college scholarship. The team, who call themselves “Team Numbermore,” was led by advisor Junior Bernadin.

The Math Video Challenge is a national program that gives students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to create an original video showing math in a real-world setting. Students spent months writing, filming, and editing videos to submit in March. A panel of judges determined the finalists in April.

In their video, specially gifted students solve a mystery when their classmates start going missing. The video solved the problem: "If X, Y, and Z are positive real numbers satisfying x + z = 9, y+z = 7, and xy=24, what is the value of x +y?"

Team Numbermore was one of four finalist teams that presented a video at the 2023 Math Video Challenge finals on Monday, May 15 at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista. The audience included 227 high-achieving math students who voted to determine the winning video.

“These amazing students were able to let their creative talents shine while also tackling real-world math applications,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of MATHCOUNTS. “We’re so grateful to DoD STEM for supporting their problem-solving journey.”

Earlier that weekend, this audience of Mathletes participated in a written exam and a live “bee” style contest to determine the 2023 Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS National Champion. This group of middle school mathematicians represented all U.S. states and territories, including a team from DoDEA. DoDEA team members Matthew Dewey, Miles Mollamustafaoglu, Joo Hwan Park and Leon-Angelo Torres traveled from Germany, Turkey and Italy after becoming the top four competitors from DoDEA schools.

“DoD STEM is thrilled to support MATHCOUNTS nationwide, and we congratulate the winner of this year’s Math Video Challenge,” said DoD STEM Director Louie Lopez. “It is an extra bonus for students from DoDEA schools to participate. Math is everywhere and the foundation of all STEM learning.”



About MATHCOUNTS Foundation

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. Celebrating its 40th year in 2022-23, MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.



About DoD STEM

The U.S. Department of Defense’s STEM Education and Outreach initiatives seek to inspire, cultivate, and develop exceptional STEM talent across the education continuum to create a diverse and sustainable STEM talent pool ready to meet current and future defense technological challenges. For more information, visit https://dodstem.us.