The FIFG 2023 FootGolf World Cup Will Be Streamed Live
CTV Sports adds another sport to its growing coverage, and FootGolf fans around the world will tune in
To grow a sport, the world needs to see how exciting and passion-filled it is, but you can’t hide it behind a cable network or paywall; it must always be free and accessible.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federation of International FootGolf (FIFG) proudly announces the live streaming of the FIFG FootGolf World Cup Orlando 2023 on the CTV Sports app FootGolf channel.
— Mike Ferreira, CEO, CTV Sports
The new CTV Sports app, available for free in both the Apple and Android app stores, brings 4K production with a media-rich interface that works beautifully on the new AppleTV, along with every major platform and smart TV.
The 2023 FootGolf World Cup will bring on a new level of challenges that can only be compared to the Olympics. CTV Sports will cover the event 24/7. During the daytime hours, there will be live coverage exclusively on the CTV Sports app. While people in the U.S. are sleeping and the rest of the world is waking up, replays will happen with the CTV night staff pumping out exclusive content for the FIFG member countries.
“With 39 countries sending delegations of players to Orlando, we knew it was important to have a way for everyone to watch their favorite player, family member, friend, or co-worker to watch them compete in the biggest FootGolf event of the year,” says Laura Balestrini, FIFG president. “We’ve long admired the work of CTV Sports' Mike Ferreira and his crew and look forward to high-quality, 4K coverage of this year’s FootGolf World Cup.”
CTV’s CEO Mike Ferreira adds, “To grow a sport, the world needs to see how exciting and passion-filled it is, but you can’t hide it behind a cable network or paywall; it must always be free and accessible.”
Check out Team USA member and former NFL star kicker Olindo Mare, and a look at this burgeoning sport.
About the FIFG: The Federation for International FootGolf (FIFG), headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, is the world’s governing body for the sport of FootGolf. Its primary function is to promote worldwide recognition of the sport of FootGolf. In addition, it oversees international development and growth to ensure equitable play for all players. To reach a goal of fair play for all, the FIFG established the international rules of play and the constitution of FootGolf, which all members agree to abide by.
About CTV Sports: Formerly known as ChukkerTV, CTV Sports is the ultimate destination for live coverage, exclusive content, and expert analysis! The CTV Sports app, free on both Apple and Android, offers instant access to the CTV Sports streaming channels, including FootGolf and polo.
