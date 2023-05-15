What They’re Saying: California Leaders Applaud Health and Human Services Proposals in Governor Newsom’s Revised Budget Plan

SACRAMENTO – Responding to the release of Governor Gavin Newsom’s May Revision proposal, state and community leaders across California applaud the Governor’s balanced budget plan that maintains critical investments in health and human services while also preparing for continued economic uncertainty.

California Association of Food Banks: “We are very grateful for the many proposals to address significant challenges California is facing today, including the unprecedented CalFresh benefits cliff and resulting hunger crisis.”

California Budget & Policy Center: “Despite the growing shortfall, the governor’s revised budget proposal manages to protect and maintain much of the progress made in prior years to help improve economic security and opportunities for Californians with low incomes, including investments in health care and behavioral health, safety net and cash assistance programs, homelessness and housing, and cradle-to-career education.”

California Medical Association: “The California Medical Association (CMA) applauds Governor Newsom’s ongoing efforts to achieve universal access to health care coverage for all Californians. We support the renewal of the Managed Care Organization (MCO) tax and urge that it be fully invested in the Medi-Cal system that provides coverage to one in every three Californians to significantly improve access to care and address health disparities.”

County Health Executives Association of California: “California’s local public health officials thank Governor Newsom for recognizing that waiting until a crisis to invest in our public health workforce has disastrous consequences. These crucial one-time investments in our future public health workforce pipeline will develop the next generation of public health professionals who will save lives by addressing social determinants of health, preventing disease, and making progress toward our health equity goals.”

Health Access CA: “We appreciate the continued commitment to improving and expanding Medi-Cal, a lifeline for 15 million Californians, over a third of the state, and the opportunity to work with the federal government to make new investments to improve access. As Californians experience more economic instability, we must do everything we can to ensure that health care coverage remains accessible in Medi-Cal as well as Covered California.”

Justice in Aging: “As we look towards a growing population of older Californians, we sincerely appreciate that the May Revision maintains the important investments made in prior budgets, including: elimination of the asset test in Medi-Cal, expanding Medi-Cal coverage regardless of immigration status, reforming the Medi-Cal share of cost program, and increasing the grant level for SSI/SSP. We also appreciate that the May Revision proposes to extend the timeline for the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Spending Plan to September 2024, which will allow important programs more time to serve older adults. We also support the additional investment of $50 million for supporting older adult behavioral health.”

Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California: “Planned Parenthood thanks Governor Newsom for his continued commitment to reproductive health care in his proposed budget. The investments included are critical in the pursuit of accessibility and equity for California patients and those forced to seek care here. Planned Parenthood also joins fellow provider organizations in acknowledging the steps being taken to see that the Medi-Cal program better serves the people who need it through the renewal of the Managed Care Organization (MCO) tax. As community health centers, the vast majority of the patient population seen at Planned Parenthood statewide have insurance coverage through Medi-Cal. Direct investments in Medi-Cal have a direct impact on the communities that Planned Parenthood serves, opening the door to care for patients who otherwise wouldn’t have been able to access it.”

The Children’s Partnership: “We applaud the Governor’s continued commitment to fiscal responsibility and the inclusion of investments that further child health equity. All children in California deserve to grow up healthy and thrive. Investments in expanding health coverage, strengthening Medi-Cal, and boosting CalWORKs and universal school meals will pay dividends in support of a child’s lifetime health. In the final State Budget, we urge the Governor and Legislature to further center the needs of California’s youngest children of color as we advance a just and equitable agenda for all our children and families.”

