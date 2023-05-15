Silicon Beach Film Festival 2023 Independent Film Festival Hollywood Venue and Film Festival Submissions Open

Silicon Beach Film Festival Logo

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Beach Film Festival 2023 serves artists in the film industry and film aficionados and independent filmmakers. Now in its eighth year, the festival will screen short films and feature films in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres beginning on Friday, September 8th through Thursday, September 14th. The festival will host an opening night and closing night party. Silicon Beach Film Festival Submissions are open on FilmFreeway https://filmfreeway.com/SiliconBeachFilmFestival.

Tickets will be available about two weeks before the festival on the official website: https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/tickets.

Please visit the official festival website at www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com for updates. or film and screenplay submissions on FilmFreeway.

"We are very excited to be having the festival in Hollywood at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, and we are encouraging filmmakers to participate and submit their films on Film Freeway", said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.



The Silicon Beach Film Festival allows movie lovers to see new films revolving around interesting topics, themes, and genres which are unusual to local theaters. Some of the films raise awareness about trending issues. “The festival provides the audience with diverse films and topics and will be screening shorts and features in the highest quality screening environment for the public” said Peter Greene, Program Director. In addition, the festival is lots of fun, and it's a great place to network. Ticket sales for the Silicon Beach Film Festival will be available online and at the venue. For Silicon Beach Film Festival Tickets https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/tickets

Submissions are open on Film Freeway and filmmakers from around the world are encouraged to submit films and screenplays. The Silicon Beach Film Festival screens independent films including international and domestic filmmakers. For film and screenplay submissions please visit our website https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/submissions

About Silicon Beach Film Festival

The Silicon Beach Film Festival was founded in 2016 by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and co-founded by Peter Greene, Program Director, as a festival for independent filmmakers to showcase their works in high quality cinematic screening venues. Silicon Beach Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information, please visit: https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/.