The Traffic Group’s Guckert to Speak at the Maryland Association of School Board Officials
Guckert Addresses How to Decrease Speeds While Increasing School Zone Safety for StudentsBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wes Guckert, PTP, President & CEO of The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) – one of the nation’s leading SDVOSB traffic engineering and transportation planning firms – will be a featured speaker at the Maryland Association of School Board Officials (ASBO) Spring Conference May 21-24 in Ocean City, Maryland.
Guckert will discuss the Vision Zero topic, and what school administrators can do to address school zone safety. According to the Transportation Research Board, 25,000 children are injured annually and more than 100 killed on average while walking to or from school, all as a result of speeding. And half of all school zones in the U.S. have speed limits above 20 miles per hour, while 30% lack marked crosswalks. Couple these statistics with the unusually high levels of vehicle, pedestrian, and cyclist activity in the immediate vicinity of schools during student drop-off and pick-up times and you have a recipe for disaster. We will discuss the most effective traffic calming countermeasures that ultimately save lives, and reference how traffic calming efforts made a difference for a New York City school system.
With nearly 50 years industry experience, Guckert is a recognized and well-respected expert in the field of traffic engineering, and transportation planning. Guckert has played a major role in over 9,000 projects spanning both urban and suburban areas throughout the United States, as well as internationally.
A Fellow with the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), Guckert is a frequent speaker on a variety of transportation-related topics, including congestion management and BRT, but he is especially passionate about educating a variety of audiences on Vision Zero and traffic calming to reduce the steep rise in pedestrian fatalities throughout the United States.
Guckert is a member of the Texas A&M Transportation Technology Advisory Council, whose purpose is to advise Texas A&M Engineering on automated transportation research; RELLIS Campus development for transportation technology research and testing; and Texas A&M Campus Transportation Technology Initiative deployment. He is also Immediate Past Chair of the Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Public Development Infrastructure Council (PDIC) and a former Harvard University Lecturer.
About The Traffic Group, Inc.
Established in 1985, The Traffic Group, Inc. (TTG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) traffic engineering and transportation planning specialty firm headquartered in Baltimore County, Maryland.
Through use of sophisticated technology and the in-house experience of more than 90 industry professionals, TTG offers services that help determine road improvements, signal and sign location, lighting plans, land usage, public facility and capacity issues, and security measures. With over 4,000 pieces of traffic data collection equipment, The Traffic Group has the largest inventory of such equipment in the U.S. and conducts more than 100,000 counts for clients annually.
