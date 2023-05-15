Plan to participate in the joint Air Quality EO10 Rules Meeting and Client Contact Meeting on May 18

Stay up-to-date on current events and upcoming changes in DNR’s air quality program. Plan to attend a virtual open forum with DNR staff at the joint EO10 Rules Meeting beginning at 9 a.m. and the Air Quality Client Contact Meeting at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

The Air Quality EO10 stakeholder meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss and provide informal comments on the Air Quality Bureau’s proposed rule changes to several administrative code chapters associated with the implementation of EO10. Materials for review will be posted before the meeting, with the meeting access instructions, on the Air Quality Public Participation webpage (under the Executive Order 10 Implementation section).

Agenda topics for the Air Quality Client Contact meeting include updates on EO10, planning and rulemaking, Title V and construction permitting, EASY Air, records, and compliance items. Find the complete agenda with the meeting access instructions on the Air Quality Client Contact webpage.

Individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency are encouraged to participate in all DNR activities, including submitting public comments. If reasonable accommodation or language services are needed to participate, contact the Air Quality Bureau staff member listed or Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 in advance to advise them of your specific needs. DNR’s language access and disability nondiscrimination plans are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/Civil-Rights-and- Environmental-Justice.

If you have questions please contact Jessica Reese McIntyre at jessica.reesemcintyre@dnr. iowa.gov or 515-725-9570.