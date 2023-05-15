Submit Release
Paddle your way to prizes!

The Hook n’ Paddle Passport, launched last summer, has been refreshed and is ready for a second year of fun.

Get your 2023 passport and start collecting points. Each check-in from May 1 - Aug. 31 rewards you with 100 points. Keep building points to redeem for prizes. Redeem your points once you’ve reached your desired point total.

  • 300 points - Fish Iowa! water bottle or Fish Iowa! hat
  • 300 points - one entry into a grand prize sweepstake drawing with a chance to win a grand prize of a kayak, paddle, life jacket and dry bag
  • 600 points - dry bag or stocked mini tackle box
  • 1000 points - Zebco triggerspin telescoping rod or Zebco 33 spincast dock combo [42-inch rod]

We’ve added 45 additional sites for a total of more than 90 easy and safe paddling spots across Iowa. New in-pass mapping makes it easy to find check-in locations near you. You can check into the same location more than once, just make sure you wait two weeks in between check-ins.

The water is waiting. Check in and win!

