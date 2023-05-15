CareRite Centers celebrates National Nursing Home Week with vacation giveaways and prizes for healthcare workers
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CareRite Centers has unveiled their signature theme of Caring Starts With Us in celebration of this year’s National Skilled Nursing Care Week, commonly referred to at CareRite as National Nursing Home Week, beginning on May 15th. This year will mark CareRite’s 9th consecutive Nursing Home Week celebration as a national organization.
Mary Muller, housekeeper from The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset, announced as the 2023 CareRite Centers Professional of the Year
This year’s theme of Caring Starts With Us highlights the commitment of healthcare workers across all disciplines within the CareRite Centers Network. The week-long celebration will feature vibrant resident, employee, and family events that reflect the three-ringed logo of the CareRite Centers organization.
CareRite communities across the nation will invite families, partners-in-care, and former patients to join the festivities throughout the week. The week will feature a peer-to-peer appreciation day, resident and patient appreciation day, an employee appreciation day, family and community engagement day, and will round out with an appreciation of CareRite’s three rings.
Famous food vendors from all parts of the country will complement family-friendly contests for all to enjoy, as well as intergenerational programming between residents and families, in addition to opportunities for leisure for employees and residents will highlight the week-long festivities.
Daily coverage will be streamed on CareRite’s Instagram page beginning on Monday, May 15th.
“We are so proud to celebrate our ninth Nursing Home Week as it is another year of outstanding opportunities to share what’s most important to us - our dedicated employees, loving families, and incredible patients,” offered Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer for CareRite Centers.
Employees within the CareRite Network have been enrolled in opportunities to win thousands in prizes. Also, every year during Nursing Home Week, CareRite crowns one of their dedicated team members as the CareRite Professional of the Year.
The 2023 CareRite Centers Professional of The Year is Mary Muller, Housekeeper at The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset! Mary is the true definition of the CareRite difference, exuding excellence in all that she does. She has served The Hamlet for 32 years, and her overwhelming amount of nominations for this prestigious award all echoed the sentiment that Mary is kind, caring, compassionate, empathetic, and someone whose happiness is contagious.
Mary Muller won a trip for 2 to the Four Seasons of her choice, and $5,000 spending cash while on this trip of a lifetime!
“National Nursing Home Week is a cornerstone of our organization as it is an opportunity to celebrate our beloved residents and their families, while also thanking our incredible team members who excel in every capacity to reflect what symbolizes a true CareRite professional,” shared Akiva Rudner, CareRite’s Chief Operating Officer.
“This year’s theme of Caring Starts With Us was unanimously selected to reflect the synergy of our organization’s three rings and who we are at our core,” Romano added.
CareRite Centers is a national skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation network of providers spanning New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. The organization’s mission speaks to the value of CareRite’s three pillars: the link between residents and patients, their families, and employees. With a deep commitment to exceptional experiences, customer service, and advanced clinical care, CareRite strives to fulfill the expressed and unexpressed wishes and needs of their guests, families, and team members, daily.
