Industry Veterans Comprise Benefit Advisors Network Board of Directors
Leading Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation Lawyer Peter Marathas Joins BAN Board
We are grateful to our board for their continued guidance and look forward to their valuable contributions as BAN moves into its next chapter.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN) – the premiere international network of independent employee benefit firms – is announcing its updated Board of Directors, including new board member, Peter Marathas.
Sheri Alexander, Retired Healthcare Strategist: Sheri Alexander has decades of experience in the employee benefits world. Before retiring in 2022 Sheri served as Chief Strategy Officer and President of Employee Benefits for Gregory & Appel Insurance in Indianapolis. Prior to joining Gregory & Appel in 2005, she spent 15 years with Marsh & McLennan/Mercer and nearly 10 years with Gardner & White. Throughout her tenure, she has cultivated experience in group captives, employer clinics, value-based and reference-based benefits design, price transparency tools, voluntary benefits, benefits administration, joint-purchase programs, and more. Additionally, she has served on the Advisory Councils of Anthem, Boston Mutual, and United Healthcare, to name a few—not to mention countless memberships and board service for industry-related organizations and not-for-profits.
David Fischer, Chief Revenue Officer, Gregory & Appel Insurance: Currently, David Fischer is the Chief Revenue Officer at Gregory and Appel Insurance, where he leads the organization’s sales development, revenue sustainability, and go-to-market strategies. Fischer's specialty is transforming organizations into market leaders that deliver sustained growth and profitability. Fusing a high-energy sales, business development, change management, and operations background with a lifelong work ethic and leadership built within the US Marine Corps, he has ignited multimillion-dollar growth across a range of industries and settings, including startups, Fortune 500, and PE/VC-backed ventures.
Mark Fisher, CEO, President, Benefits Advisor, Advanced Benefits: As company founder, Mark Fisher manages client relationships, oversees business operations, and is a chief visionary for the company. He combines his passion for people with his deep industry experience and knowledge to provide client partners with a trusted advisor in all matters of human capital management. He also has a variety of specialized certifications and licenses.
Peter Marathas, Chief Legal Officer, Alera Group: Peter Marathas is the Chief Legal Officer of Alera Group, Inc., one of the country’s largest private insurance and financial services providers. Marathas not only serves as Alera Group’s Chief Legal Officer he was one of the individuals who founded that company and has overseen its significant growth over the last six years. As Alera Group’s Chief Legal Officer, Marathas oversees all legal matters, including mergers and acquisitions. He and his team have closed over 175 acquisitions in the insurance, financial services and consulting services arena since 2017. In addition to his role at Alera Group, Marathas has acted as Benefit Advisors Network’s legal advisor since its inception in the early 2000’s. Along with Perry Braun and others, Marathas has helped BAN to grow and become one of the country’s premiere benefits/HR services consortiums.
Thomas Murphy AIF®, CEO, Sonus Benefits: Thomas Murphy leads a team of industry specialists to provide custom benefits solutions for business owners, CFOs, and HR directors. In addition to his role at Sonus Benefits, Murphy serves as one of three partners at MSMF, a wealth management firm and a Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. He sits on numerous professional and charitable boards and routinely speaks to professional associations and employer groups on topics that relate to employee benefits and healthcare reform. Murphy is Past-President of the St. Louis Association of Health Underwriters and a past officer of the Missouri Association of Health Underwriters.
Barry Richter, President and Principal, Hausmann Group: Barry Richter joined Hausmann Group Insurance in 2010 and was later named President in 2014. During his time as President, the agency has been named on the lists of 10 Best Workplaces in Insurance (2015), 50 Best Workplaces for Giving Back (2016), and Best Small Workplaces (2016, 2017, and 2018) by Fortune. Prior to joining the Hausmann Group, Richter gained insurance industry experience as a commercial agent after concluding a long career playing professional hockey. He also sits on the American Family Children’s Hospital’s advisory board.
“We are grateful to our board for their continued guidance and look forward to their valuable contributions as BAN moves into its next chapter,” says Perry Braun, President & CEO, Benefit Advisors Network (BAN). “They each bring a diverse set of skills and expertise and can provide meaningful counsel. I am confident that these talented individuals will be a great asset in setting the strategic vision and of the organization."
In April, Perry Braun acquired the Benefit Advisors Network from Alera Group.
BAN intentionally limits membership to top-tier firms only. The organizational philosophy of collaboration while providing world-class resources, such as preferred pricing arrangements and direct access to underwriters, has helped its members continue to grow, thrive, and succeed.
About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit: www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com or follow them on LinkedIn.
