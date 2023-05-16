Energia Receives New York City Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Certification
Enables Company to Provide Critical Energy Engineering and Supplier Diversity Advantages to NYC Agencies
Energia is proud to be recognized among the many important Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise companies serving the City of New York.”SMITHTOWN, NY , US, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City agencies looking to procure energy engineering services from certified Women-Owned Business Enterprises (WBE) have a new option. Energia, an energy engineering firm, today announced it has been recognized as a Certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise by the City of New York. This enables public agencies planning critical energy projects to work with an experienced company that also meets their supplier diversity hiring requirements.
— Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia
“Energia is proud to be recognized among the many important Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise companies serving the City of New York,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia. “We look forward helping NYC advance two of its unprecedented commitments: the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in buildings, and the increase of opportunities for the M/WBE community to not only be successful, but to truly thrive.”
According to the New York City Small Businesses Services Department, its Minority and Woman-owned Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Certification program was developed to “promote fairness and equity by enabling M/WBEs to improve their capacity, connect to opportunities, and positively contribute to the local economy.”
ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Owner’s energy engineers, ensuring compliance with technical, financial, and statutory requirements. This approach allows public agencies to enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com
Katie Sullivan
Energia
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other