Dermsquared Announces New Conference Co-Director, Linda Stein Gold, MD, to Drive Educational Offerings Expansion
Dermsquared has named Linda Stein Gold, MD, an accomplished leader in the field of dermatology, as a new conference Co-Director.
I am delighted to partner with my friends and colleagues to help continue shaping the future of our specialty. [Dermsquared] offers the pinnacle of dermatologic education.”VAIL, COLORADO, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermsquared, the dermatology education and publishing platform built by dermatologists for dermatologists, and the organizers of the highly regarded Fall and Winter Clinical Dermatology Conferences®, are pleased to make a significant announcement regarding the company’s leadership. They have named Linda Stein Gold, MD, an accomplished leader in the field of dermatology, as a new conference Co-Director, signaling a pivotal moment for the company's growth and innovation.
— Linda Stein Gold, MD
“I am thrilled to join the Dermsquared team,” said Dr. Stein Gold. “They offer the pinnacle of dermatologic education through world-class conferences. I am delighted to partner with my friends and colleagues to help continue shaping the future of our specialty.”
“We are ecstatic about Dr. Stein Gold joining the Co-Director team,” said Eric Bruno, Chief Executive Officer of HCEsquared, Dermsquared’s parent company. “Dr. Stein Gold is a well-recognized leader in dermatology who will take our programming to another level as we continue to build a platform for dermatology clinicians that improves patients’ care.”
"We welcome Dr. Stein Gold and her clinical expertise," said Darrell S. Rigel, MD, MS, Senior Clinical Advisor of Dermsquared. "We greatly appreciate her lending her thought leadership to programming" said Mark Lebwohl, MD, Senior Clinical Advisor of Dermsquared.
About Linda Stein Gold, MD
Linda Stein Gold, MD, serves as the Director of Dermatology Clinical Research and Division Head of Dermatology for the Henry Ford Health System in West Bloomfield, Michigan, and Detroit, Michigan, respectively. She obtained her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia, completed an internship in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and served as Chief Resident in the Department of Dermatology at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
With a distinguished career in dermatology, Dr. Stein Gold has held numerous leadership roles, including the immediate past Vice President of the American Academy of Dermatology. A prolific writer, she has contributed over 200 articles to prestigious journals, including the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.
Dr. Stein Gold is a highly sought-after speaker at both national and international conferences. Her recent research has been dedicated to advancing treatments for a range of dermatological conditions, including atopic dermatitis, rosacea, acne, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, alopecia areata, and actinic keratoses.
About Dermsquared
Dermsquared, formerly The Foundation for Research and Education in Dermatology (FRED), is a publishing and education platform built by dermatologists for dermatologists to elevate patient care through providing its clinician audience the content, tools, and connections they need to enhance their practice of medicine. It publishes education that spans across multiple engagement channels including onsite events and digital content.
Dermsquared programming reaches over 17,000 dermatology healthcare professionals including board-certified dermatologists, dermatology residents, advanced practitioners, and other dermatology-affiliated providers. Dermsquared produces premier educational events, such as the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference®, Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference – Hawaii®, Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference – Miami, and Real World Dermatology® conferences.
The Company also delivers virtual learning and content through the dermsquared.com website, the digital peer-reviewed journal SKIN: the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, and other leading educational initiatives. In addition, Dermsquared partners with other education providers to distribute accredited continuing medical education on its platform dermsquared.org.
