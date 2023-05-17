EQBR Announces the technical preview of ARM-based blockchain platform called “EQBox” designed for Web3
SEOUL, KOREA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EQBR, a Web3 platform provider out of Korea, announced the availability of a technical preview of its ARM-based blockchain platform called “EQBox”
Prototype concept of the EQBox
The Consensus 2023 conference held in Austin, TX, confirmed that the Blockchain and Web3 industries are actively engaged in finding solutions to expand consumer access to the benefits of Web3 that introduces new types of incentives and rewards, along with making transaction processing faster, more environmentally friendly, and reliable. EQBR is proud to announce “EQBox” as a leading platform to provide those benefits to consumers.
EQBox is designed to make blockchain validation more accessible and profitable for developers and enterprises. This cutting-edge platform is designed with a focus on low-cost, compact form factor leveraging ARM processor technology and offering SSD storage. The current technical preview of EQBox is successfully running on Rapsberry Pi 4 and 5 boards. EQBox is equipped with EQBR’s Web3 EQLizer Node Management Console (ENMC) and Block Explorer, enabling you to validate Web3 networks with exceptional efficiency. With an average Throughput of 500 transactions per second (TPS) in a 3 node configuration, it ensures maximum performance while minimizing energy consumption, making it easy to scale for global adoption.
EQBox can be configured as a standalone box or embedded into consumer devices for home and enterprises, allowing consumers to build their own blockchain network. Furthermore, the optional SSD storage opens up possibilities for decentralized storage applications.
The EQBox platform addresses environmental concerns (ESG) by utilizing energy-efficient consensus mechanisms. Unlike traditional proof-of-work systems, EQBox requires significantly less energy consumption allowing a network to be maintained without contributing significant carbon emissions or other environmental issues.
EQBox will work with EQBR’s no-code blockchain developer toolkit, EQ HUB, offering a seamless solution for blockchain deployment. It caters to users of all experience levels, even those new to blockchain technology. Now, anyone can launch their own blockchain, with configurable tokenomics, validator nodes, and pre-allocation of tokens. EQ HUB also includes a smart contract library and applications for easy deployment of services such as crypto wallets and block explorer. Once a network is set up, users can use EQBox to validate transactions on their network. This is the end-to-end solution, ideal for developers in startups as well as enterprises who are looking to explore the benefits that Web3 technologies can offer.
“We believe that EQBox is the most viable solution for developers and enterprises looking to build your own blockchain network in your own environment without using public cloud or a huge on-prem environment.” Said Hyun Ki Lee, CEO of EQBR Holdings, “With high-performance, user-friendly interface, and its no-code developer toolkit, EQBox/EQ HUB makes it an ideal choice for both Web2 developers as well as Web3. We are working with the developer community, device manufacturers and service providers to promote this platform for new Web3 Edge service scenarios.”
EQBox is currently available for EQBR technology partners and plans to be released to the developer community in Q4 2023.
About EQBR
EQBR Holdings is a blockchain infrastructure technology company that has launched its own proprietary blockchain technology, as well as EQ Hub, a no-code blockchain developer toolkit, and Whisper, a Web3 super app providing a gateway into the Web 3.0 world. Founded in 2019, EQBR's expertise in blockchain allows them to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.
