Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,294 in the last 365 days.

DONATE AND SAVE A LIFE WITH COLDWELL BANKER MOUNTAIN PROPERTIES AND SELECT CARES ON THEIR 3RD ANNUAL LIFE JACKET DRIVE

2023 Life Jacket Drive - Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties ID

Redefining Real Estate with each exceptional customer experience”
— Dan Jacuzzi , President
IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties and the company’s Select Cares Program is preparing for Summer and asking for help in giving back to local communities. Select Cares is about giving, contributing, and helping those who cannot help themselves. Community outreach allows us to influence younger generations to give back to our community. It helps the community grow in a substantial way. Not only does it make one feel good, but it brings the community together as a whole. We encourage our employees and agents to volunteer in their communities. Volunteering has proven to help boost the self-confidence of individuals, getting them out of their comfort zone and dealing with real-world problems. It also can bring certain perspectives into view that you may not have been aware of until you see others in need.

Every year, drowning continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide; with children being especially at risk. In 2021, our goal was to collect 2,000 life jackets and we were able to donate over 2,300 life jackets. Last year, we raised our goal to 3,000 life jackets and were able meet our goal once again. This year to continue promoting water safety, we are committed to collecting and donating 3,000 life jackets through our real estate offices in Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Idaho.

Help us achieve this goal by donating life jackets to any of our offices now through June 24th. The life jackets will be donated to local fire departments and other non-profit organizations that support water safety.

About Select Group Real Estate Services:
Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties is part of the Select Group of Real Estate Services, which began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, California. Today, the organization is home to 8 companies with over 60 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Idaho. Over the past four decades, The Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns, by adhering to a simple commitment: We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.

Select Group of Real Estate Services
Select Cares
+1 530-713-5150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

2023 Life Jacket Drive

You just read:

DONATE AND SAVE A LIFE WITH COLDWELL BANKER MOUNTAIN PROPERTIES AND SELECT CARES ON THEIR 3RD ANNUAL LIFE JACKET DRIVE

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more