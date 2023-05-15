DONATE AND SAVE A LIFE WITH COLDWELL BANKER MOUNTAIN PROPERTIES AND SELECT CARES ON THEIR 3RD ANNUAL LIFE JACKET DRIVE
Redefining Real Estate with each exceptional customer experience”WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Dan Jacuzzi , President
Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties and the company’s Select Cares Program is preparing for Summer and asking for your help in giving back to our communities. Select Cares is about giving, contributing, and helping those who cannot help themselves. Community outreach allows us to influence younger generations to give back to our community. It helps the community grow in a substantial way. Not only does it make you feel good, but it brings the community together as a whole. We encourage our employees and agents to volunteer in their communities. Volunteering has proven to help boost the self-confidence of individuals, getting them out of their comfort zone and dealing with real-world problems. It also can bring certain perspectives into view that you may not have been aware of until you see others in need.
Every year, drowning continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide; with children being especially at risk. In 2021, our goal was to collect 2,000 life jackets and we were able to donate over 2,300 life jackets. Last year, we raised our goal to 3,000 life jackets and were able meet our goal once again. This year to continue promoting water safety, we are committed to collecting and donating 3,000 life jackets through our real estate offices in Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Idaho.
Help us achieve this goal by donating life jackets to any of our offices now through June 24th. The life jackets will be donated to local fire departments and other non-profit organizations that support water safety.
About Select Group Real Estate Services:
Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties is part of the Select Group of Real Estate Services, which began in 1980 when Daniel Jacuzzi purchased his first office in Marysville, California. Today, the organization is home to 8 companies with over 60 offices throughout Northern and Central California, Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Idaho. Over the past four decades, The Select Group has consistently grown, even during industry downturns, by adhering to a simple commitment: We always put our clients' interests first. The Select Group consistently achieves the honor of being named one of the "Top 100" Real Estate Companies in the United States.
Select Group of Real Estate Services
Select Cares
+1 (530) 713-5150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
2023 Life Jacket Drive