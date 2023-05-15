Attorney General Bailey Obtains Boone County Murder Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect Missourians, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office has obtained a conviction, in connection with a Boone County murder case, against Fabian Goldman. On June 10, 2020, Goldman and an accomplice broke into the south-Columbia home of a retired Marine Corps veteran and retired FBI agent. The homeowner exercised his lawful right to defend himself, his wife, and his home, and shot both burglars. Goldman went to a nearby neighbor, who was a surgeon, and survived. The other burglar was killed.

After consulting with the homeowner and the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and Goldman reached a plea agreement. Goldman pleaded guilty to second-degree (felony) murder and first-degree burglary. The court sentenced the defendant to 14 years’ imprisonment on the murder and 15 years’ imprisonment on the burglary.

“The Attorney General’s Office stands ready, willing, and able to assist the counties in prosecuting violent criminals,” Attorney General Bailey said, “especially when criminals target veterans or law enforcement. I’m proud of the work that my office did in this case to obtain justice for this family.”

The case was investigated by the Columbia Police Department. The Attorney General’s Office provided assistance to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Gregory M. Goodwin and Michael Schafer, with assistance from Investigator Steve McReynolds and Boone County Prosecutor Office’s Investigator Bill Haws.

The homeowners read a victim impact statement supporting the agreement, which can be read here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/state-v-goldman---victim-impact-statement.pdf?sfvrsn=fab9ca58_2

###