ONE VIEW HIRES INDUSTRY VETERAN JEFF LIPPOLD AS VP OF SALES
His extensive experience and proven track record of success in the automotive industry make him an ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts and drive growth for our company,”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One View, a leading provider of document management solutions for automotive dealerships, today announced the appointment of Jeff Lippold as the company's new Vice President of Sales.
— David DeHaven, CEO of One View
With over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, Lippold brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at One View. He has previously held positions as Director of National Accounts at Auto/Mate DMS and as VP of Sales at AutoSoft DMS, where he specialized in new account growth, product partnerships, and account management.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the One View team," said David DeHaven, CEO of One View. "His extensive experience and proven track record of success in the automotive industry make him an ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts and drive growth for our company."
As VP of Sales, Lippold will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies, identifying new business opportunities, and managing the sales team. He will work closely with other departments, including marketing and customer service, to ensure a cohesive and effective sales approach.
"I am excited to join the team at One View and help drive the company's growth and success in the automotive document management industry," said Lippold. "I look forward to working with the talented team at One View to build upon the company's already impressive track record of success.
About One View:
One View is a leading provider of document management solutions for automotive dealerships. The company's software solutions streamline document management processes and improve efficiency, accuracy, and compliance. For more information, visit www.one-view.com.
