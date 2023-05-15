American Banker Recognizes Eltropy CEO Ashish Garg as an Innovator of the Year for 2023
Garg honored for his exceptional contributions to the financial industry and commitment to empowering community FIs through innovative digital solutions
Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of digital communications platform Eltropy, was inspired to start a company that supported credit unions and community banks based on personal experience. ”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, is thrilled to announce that its co-founder and CEO Ashish Garg has been nominated as a finalist for the American Banker Innovators of the Year for 2023. This prestigious recognition highlights Garg's exceptional contributions to the financial industry and his commitment to empowering credit unions and community banks to deliver the best experience for consumers.
— American Banker
Garg's entrepreneurial journey with Eltropy was deeply inspired by his personal experience, as described in the American Banker article spotlighting the finalists. After moving from India to California, he and his wife faced the challenge of having no credit history despite having high-paying jobs. However, they found a supportive credit union in Redwood City that believed in their potential and provided a loan for their first home. This experience sparked Garg's mission to create a company that would empower credit unions and community banks with digital tools to serve their members more effectively.
Indeed one of the key differentiators of Eltropy is that it has focused solely on credit unions and community banks – as they are the backbone of our communities – to ensure that everyone has access to credit to build generational wealth.
In the past year of 2022, Garg led Eltropy through a transformative period of growth and innovation. As the article mentioned, the company successfully completed the acquisition of two companies: video banking firm POPi/o and Marsview AI, a cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology provider. These strategic acquisitions further expanded Eltropy's capabilities, enabling credit unions and community banks to enhance their digital interactions and deliver exceptional customer experiences.
With a relentless focus on customer success, Eltropy welcomed over 250 new credit union and community bank clients in 2022, bringing its total client base to an impressive 550 institutions. That trend has continued in 2023. Alongside this growth, Eltropy has introduced many new features and capabilities to its digital conversations platform, as described in the article. These include video notary services, appointment management, co-browsing, and more, empowering financial institutions to streamline operations and provide seamless and secure communication experiences to their members.
One of Eltropy's satisfied clients, InTouch Credit Union in Plano, Texas, praised the platform's ability to bridge staffing gaps and maintain secure communication channels. Kent Lugrand, President and CEO of InTouch Credit Union, said, "The exciting part about partnering with Eltropy is the ability to shift from one communication platform to another within the same call, the same chat, the same text, seamlessly, keeping all of the authentication and security in place. I think that's going to make a big difference for us."
Ashish Garg's recognition as one of the American Banker 2023 Innovators of the Year reflects his unwavering dedication to driving innovation in the financial industry. Under his leadership, Eltropy continues to redefine how credit unions and community banks engage with their members, offering powerful digital tools that empower institutions to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit www.eltropy.com.
Steve Jensen
Eltropy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube