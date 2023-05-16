TIER4 GROUP FOUNDER AND CEO BETSY ROBINSON RECOGNIZED IN INC. 5000’S 30 UNDER 30-ISH LIST
Her exceptional leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in Tier4 Group’s success.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tier4 Group, a leading technology talent acquisition and services company, is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Betsy Robinson, has been named as one of the honorees on Inc. 5000’s prestigious 30 Under 30-ish list for Atlanta. This recognition celebrates Robinson’s exceptional achievements as an entrepreneur and her significant contributions to the business ecosystem, both locally and nationally.
Inc. 5000’s 30 Under 30-ish list takes a unique approach by eliminating arbitrary age cutoffs and recognizing individuals who are making an impact beyond their third decade. This list also acknowledges the vital role of ecosystem builders who support entrepreneurs, including investors, networking experts, and founders of accelerators and co-working spaces. The goal is to celebrate those who elevate and foster thriving entrepreneurial communities. Inc. selected Atlanta as the first stop on its 30 Under 30-ish tour because the city is a hotbed for innovation; Atlanta is home to hundreds of Inc. 5000 honorees, the highest per capita concentration for any city in the country.
Betsy Robinson’s inclusion in this coveted list is a testament to her outstanding entrepreneurial journey and her unwavering dedication to building a successful company. As the Founder and CEO of Tier4 Group, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, vision, and a relentless drive for excellence. Robinson’s accomplishments have earned her widespread recognition in the industry and positioned Tier4 Group as a prominent player in the talent landscape.
In addition to her impressive entrepreneurial endeavors, Betsy Robinson has also contributed significantly to Atlanta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Her passion for fostering innovation and supporting fellow entrepreneurs has made her an invaluable asset to the local business community. Through her leadership, Tier4 Group has become an integral part of Atlanta’s thriving startup scene, driving growth, and creating opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.
“We are thrilled to see Betsy receive well-deserved recognition in Inc. 5000’s 30 Under 30-ish list,” said Robert Bouchard, Chief Operating Officer at Tier4 Group. “Her exceptional leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental in Tier4 Group’s success. Betsy’s innovative approach and commitment to supporting the entrepreneurial community are truly commendable.”
As Tier4 Group continues to expand its reach and make a significant impact in the talent acquisition sector, Robinson’s recognition in Inc. 5000’s 30 Under 30-ish list further solidifies her position as a remarkable entrepreneur and influential figure in Atlanta’s business landscape.
Tier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology talent, professional services, advisory, and information security firm specializing in connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill technology and execute on critical projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. For more information, visit www.tier4group.com.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
