STEAM on Demand® is a STEM plus Arts Platform that Districts and After School Programs Find Easy to Roll Out

Engaging lessons such as Pirate Ship teach students in a fun, interactive manner.

Lyricos® Learning's STEAM on Demand® has effectively revolutionized STEAM education, with 65,000+ elementary students already benefiting from its curriculum.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyricos Learning LLC, the Houston-based education company, is seeing new success thanks to its popular video streaming and education platform, STEAM on Demand.

Lyricos Learning introduced STEAM on Demand in early 2021. The service offers schools and after school programs an innovative solution for ensuring STEM+Arts learning begins in the early stages of education. The platform has established itself as an engaging resource that can be used by anyone, anywhere to teach hands-on STEM+Arts lessons. The service has a library with hundreds of interactive videos that teach lessons that are aligned with National Science and Common Core standards and support Cultural Proficiency and Universal Design for Learning.

According to Devina Bhojwani, the President of Lyricos Learning, since the platform’s launch, STEAM on Demand has served close to 400 schools, 5,000 teachers and over 65,000 total students.

“We’ve been receiving such positive feedback from customers who are on the platform. Teachers have told us it makes their lives easier and Superintendents appreciate the diversity of our onscreen instructors and the ease of roll-out. In one district, we trained 3000 teachers over three days. That’s how intuitive the platform is to use,” said Bhojwani.

One of the first schools to implement STEAM on Demand was Purche Avenue Elementary, in Los Angeles’ Unified School District. Purche’s principal, Dr. Gina Barnett, says the program was exactly what the school needed and, when they first were introduced to it, they were “blown away.” Looking forward, Bhojwani says in California alone, hundreds of schools have begun using the digital platform.

The service is used to teach STEM+Arts lessons to students in the transitional kindergarten, elementary and middle school grades. “The curriculum for preschoolers is new, and we are expanding our content into middle and high school,” explains Bhojwani. STEAM on Demand is also used by Lyricos Learning’s after-school and education-based franchise system, IDEA Lab Kids. STEAM on Demand is not only used by their staff at their IDEA Lab Kids locations but also at schools and districts where they often travel to provide after school services..

“A platform like STEAM on Demand helps our franchises by making it easier for their staff to teach a hands-on STEM+Arts lesson wherever they are located since it is accessible through the web based platform. They can enter any classroom and begin teaching any of the more than 200 lessons,” she added.

Bhojwani says STEAM on Demand has become a popular tool for franchisees and has played a significant role in the brand’s continued growth, “We are seeing franchises begin to open multiple locations which we believe is an important validation of our business model and content.”

While STEAM on Demand has been a valuable resource for franchisees of IDEA Lab Kids, schools and after school programs, it has also garnered interest from museums and libraries, showing how flexible and adaptable the platform can be for different educational settings.

ABOUT STEAM ON DEMAND:

STEAM on Demand® is a technology platform that offers science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) interactive lessons “on demand” which are designed to be used in a collaborative classroom setting or online. Hundreds of interactive video lessons have been developed as part of the platform’s core content. These kid-tested videos spotlight topics that align with national and state level curriculum standards across all STEAM subjects and guide teachers and students through hands-on projects. Also included is access to a variety of coding pathways for students of all levels. The platform provides all the content and tools needed to plan and conduct entire after school programs.

ABOUT IDEA LAB KIDS:

IDEA Lab® Kids was founded as a way for kids to explore their love of science, technology, engineering, art, and math subjects. The award-winning Houston-based education franchise offers after-school classes, camps, birthday parties, open labs, and much more to children. The brand has positioned itself to be a leader in the growing STEAM education space with franchises in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. IDEA Lab Kids franchises are only offered or sold in states where they are registered or compliant with applicable franchise laws.

ABOUT LYRICOS LEARNING, LLC:

Lyricos® Learning, LLC is the home to IDEA Lab Kids and is also the creator of STEAM on Demand, a leading provider of streaming interactive content and tools for planning and leading standards-aligned, engaging, and fun TK-8 STEAM hands-on lessons.