Entrex Carbon Market Finalizes Merger Into Public Company
RGLG (OTCMKTS:RGLG)
We’re excited about this new chapter of our corporation as we move from operating within the entity to now fully immersed pursuant to the merger agreement.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market announces the finalization of the merger into the public company.
“We’re excited about this new chapter of our corporation as we move from operating within the entity to now fully immersed pursuant to the merger agreement.” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market. "We feel this now allows us to offer the credibility and stability of being a public company to help maintain our leadership position as we focus on our domestic and global initiatives.”
“Working through the RGLG transition team and finally executing the merger agreement now allows us to properly control and lead the public entity” said Tom Harblin President of the Entrex Carbon Market. “Don’t get me wrong – there is a lot to do! We found a number of perplexing issues at both the Nevada State, OTC and SEC level which will certainly take time to resolve and make clear. Our intent is to expedite what we can immediately and get all filings up to date, or at least in progress, by the end of the month”.
“We anticipate updating the corporate name to the Entrex Carbon Market while we anticipate adjusting the trading symbol beyond the standard filings” Harblin continued. “Merging with an OTC company It is not for the faint of heart as we’ve already had ‘unknowns’ evolve since the original announcement but we’re prepared to keep with it as being the first public Carbon Market offers significant advantages as we manage our long term vision.
Entrex Introduction