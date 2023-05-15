FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 15, 2023

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

410-260-1488

Media Advisory:

Eighth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

The District Court in Baltimore City will unveil the artwork of 20 student finalists at the eighth annual Courting Art Baltimore awards reception on Wednesday, May 17. The awards celebration will be in-person and will highlight Baltimore City high school students’ artwork, including paintings, drawings, or other two-dimensional works of art based on the theme: My Baltimore: Student Perspectives. The artwork will be professionally reproduced for long-term display at the District Court in Baltimore City, Eastside Courthouse, 1400 E. North Avenue.

Courting Art Baltimore showcases the creative work of high school students from participating Baltimore City public schools to promote the city’s youth and their artwork, connect the legal community with local Baltimore communities, and to reduce stress and anxiety for litigants and visitors by beautifying local courthouses.

The top contestants will be awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 toward art programs or post-high school degrees, including a first-place scholarship of $7,500. Each of the 20 finalists will receive a $50 gift card and two students will receive a placement in the Maryland Institute College of Art Young People’s Studio, which provides weekend art classes for high school students.

WHAT: Courting Art Baltimore awards reception

WHEN: Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m.

WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City

1400 E. North Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21213

WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore City District Court

Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, Baltimore City District Court, and presiding judge for the Courting Art Baltimore contest

Brian D. Katzenberg and Carrie Williams, co-chairs, Bar Association of Baltimore City, Courting Art Baltimore, and the Baltimore Bar Foundation

Chan'nel Howard, Fine Arts Coordinator, Baltimore City Public Schools

Julia Di Bussolo, Executive Director, Arts Every Day

Students from 10 Baltimore City Public Schools:

Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School

Baltimore City College High School

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

Claremont Middle/High School

ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School

Frederick Douglass High School

Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School

New Era Academy

Western High School

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.

