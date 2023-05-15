Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,400 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Eighth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 15, 2023

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488

 

Media Advisory:
Eighth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

The District Court in Baltimore City will unveil the artwork of 20 student finalists at the eighth annual Courting Art Baltimore awards reception on Wednesday, May 17. The awards celebration will be in-person and will highlight Baltimore City high school students’ artwork, including paintings, drawings, or other two-dimensional works of art based on the theme: My Baltimore: Student Perspectives. The artwork will be professionally reproduced for long-term display at the District Court in Baltimore City, Eastside Courthouse, 1400 E. North Avenue.

Courting Art Baltimore showcases the creative work of high school students from participating Baltimore City public schools to promote the city’s youth and their artwork, connect the legal community with local Baltimore communities, and to reduce stress and anxiety for litigants and visitors by beautifying local courthouses.

The top contestants will be awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 toward art programs or post-high school degrees, including a first-place scholarship of $7,500. Each of the 20 finalists will receive a $50 gift card and two students will receive a placement in the Maryland Institute College of Art Young People’s Studio, which provides weekend art classes for high school students.

WHAT:           Courting Art Baltimore awards reception

WHEN:           Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m.

WHERE:        District Court in Baltimore City
                      1400 E. North Avenue
                      Baltimore, MD 21213

WHO:            District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey
                      Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore City District Court
                      Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, Baltimore City District Court, and presiding judge for the Courting Art Baltimore contest
                      Brian D. Katzenberg and Carrie Williams, co-chairs, Bar Association of Baltimore City, Courting Art Baltimore, and the Baltimore Bar Foundation
                      Chan'nel Howard, Fine Arts Coordinator, Baltimore City Public Schools                        
                      Julia Di Bussolo, Executive Director, Arts Every Day

                      Students from 10 Baltimore City Public Schools:

                      Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School
                      Baltimore City College High School
                      Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
                      Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
                      Claremont Middle/High School
                      ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School
                      Frederick Douglass High School
                      Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School
                      New Era Academy
                      Western High School

NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.

###

 

You just read:

Media Advisory: Eighth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more