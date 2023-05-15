Media Advisory: Eighth annual Courting Art Baltimore contest to award $20,000 in scholarships to city students
May 15, 2023
The District Court in Baltimore City will unveil the artwork of 20 student finalists at the eighth annual Courting Art Baltimore awards reception on Wednesday, May 17. The awards celebration will be in-person and will highlight Baltimore City high school students’ artwork, including paintings, drawings, or other two-dimensional works of art based on the theme: My Baltimore: Student Perspectives. The artwork will be professionally reproduced for long-term display at the District Court in Baltimore City, Eastside Courthouse, 1400 E. North Avenue.
Courting Art Baltimore showcases the creative work of high school students from participating Baltimore City public schools to promote the city’s youth and their artwork, connect the legal community with local Baltimore communities, and to reduce stress and anxiety for litigants and visitors by beautifying local courthouses.
The top contestants will be awarded scholarships totaling $20,000 toward art programs or post-high school degrees, including a first-place scholarship of $7,500. Each of the 20 finalists will receive a $50 gift card and two students will receive a placement in the Maryland Institute College of Art Young People’s Studio, which provides weekend art classes for high school students.
WHAT: Courting Art Baltimore awards reception
WHEN: Wednesday, May 17, at 6 p.m.
WHERE: District Court in Baltimore City
1400 E. North Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21213
WHO: District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey
Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore City District Court
Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, Baltimore City District Court, and presiding judge for the Courting Art Baltimore contest
Brian D. Katzenberg and Carrie Williams, co-chairs, Bar Association of Baltimore City, Courting Art Baltimore, and the Baltimore Bar Foundation
Chan'nel Howard, Fine Arts Coordinator, Baltimore City Public Schools
Julia Di Bussolo, Executive Director, Arts Every Day
Students from 10 Baltimore City Public Schools:
Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School
Baltimore City College High School
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
Claremont Middle/High School
ConneXions: A Community Based Arts School
Frederick Douglass High School
Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School
New Era Academy
Western High School
NOTE: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs office by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488 to attend the event or for more information. Cameras will be permitted during the reception.
