Maryland courts closing to public due to worldwide Microsoft outage
July 19, 2024
Due to the worldwide Microsoft outage, all Maryland courts, offices, and facilities will be closed to the public today but will remain open for emergency matters. All clerks’ offices are closed. This message will be updated as additional information is available.
