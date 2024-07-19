Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 19, 2024

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401

 

Maryland courts closing to public due to worldwide Microsoft outage

Due to the worldwide Microsoft outage, all Maryland courts, offices, and facilities will be closed to the public today but will remain open for emergency matters. All clerks’ offices are closed. This message will be updated as additional information is available.

