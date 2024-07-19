FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 19, 2024

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Maryland courts closing to public due to worldwide Microsoft outage

Due to the worldwide Microsoft outage, all Maryland courts, offices, and facilities will be closed to the public today but will remain open for emergency matters. All clerks’ offices are closed. This message will be updated as additional information is available.

