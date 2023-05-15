Tech Nonprofit mRelief, Partners with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to Expand Access to CalFresh Program
The nonprofit and food bank aim to target hunger in Santa Barbara County.
As we strive towards our goal to submit 1 million SNAP applications, mRelief is dedicated to making sure people who have long been left out of the fold can enroll for SNAP.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- mRelief, a women-led tech nonprofit that helps connect families and individuals to SNAP benefits, has partnered with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to increase the reach of its CalFresh (SNAP) program.
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is a leading organization that aims to transform hunger into health by providing food-insecure residents with regular grocery and fresh produce distributions, as well as sustainable solutions like CalFresh application assistance.
The Partnership between mRelief and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will enable the latter to maximize the impact of its CalFresh program. mRelief helps people in Santa Barbara County learn about CalFresh and about the resources the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County offers by running digital ads on social media. Residents can find out if they are eligible for CalFresh in under three minutes through mRelief’s eligibility screener. Through Johnnie, mRelief’s SNAP outreach tool, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County’s dedicated team of CalFresh Specialists can more efficiently assist residents in applying for CalFresh.
Residents who screen likely eligible for CalFresh can then schedule an appointment with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County staff directly from their mobile phone or computer. Utilizing Johnnie, staff at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County can call or text the client to provide CalFresh application assistance. The result is that more food-insecure residents are able to learn about CalFresh and access the help they need to successfully apply.
“Partnering with mRelief has allowed us to widen our CalFresh outreach using technology and has helped streamline our assisting process,” Kayla Mallari, the Foodbank’s Nutrition Manager said. “The 3-minute pre-screener in both English and Spanish via text allows us to reach our farmworker population. We hope this partnership helps us strengthen our connection with our community.”
As mRelief aims to submit one million SNAP applications nationwide by 2027, partnerships with high-impact organizations like the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County are critical in helping the nonprofit achieve its goals.
“As we strive towards our goal to submit 1 million SNAP applications, mRelief is dedicated to making sure people who have long been left out of the fold can enroll for SNAP with dignity, and this partnership will help us do that,” said Zareena Meyn, Executive Director of mRelief.
For more information on mRelief and its mission, please visit mrelief.com. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County can be found at foodbanksbc.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
About mRelief:
mRelief is a women-led nonprofit whose mission is to transform access to social services for the inherent dignity of all people. Building the first-ever end-to-end SNAP enrollment process accessible from mobile phones, mRelief addresses the barriers to SNAP access head-on. From tackling the lack of awareness and misinformation through targeted social media campaigns, to careful data-tracking, mRelief has helped to simplify and destigmatize the SNAP application process. mRelief’s SNAP eligibility screener is available now in all 53 states and territories that participate in the program, and since 2014, its technology solutions have connected over three million individuals to SNAP benefits across over one million households.
