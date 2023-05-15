Judge Thornton welcomed to the bench

In a formal investiture ceremony May 3 at the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City, Judge Nicholas D. Thornton was installed on the Southeast Judicial District bench.

Judge Thornton's mother Robin Gumke and his wife Jennifer Thornton helped him don his robe. The ceremony also included remarks by Lesley Foss of the Fremstad Law Firm, Southeast District Judge Cherie Clark, and Ashley Lies, president of the Southeast Judicial District Bar Association.

District Judges and Supreme Court Justices were in attendance at the ceremony. Chief Justice Jon Jensen was also present speak and welcome Judge Thornton to the bench.

Under the eye of Southeast Judicial Presiding Judge Daniel Narum, who conducted the ceremony and gave Judge Thornton the Oath of Office, Judge Thornton thanked everyone who helped him in his journey to the bench.

Judge Thornton's family, including his sons Stone and Steele, were on hand to celebrate the event. Stone and Steele led the Pledge of Allegiance to open the ceremony.