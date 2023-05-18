Connecticut Manufacturers Tap Into A Highly Skilled and Productive Work Force At Careers In Manufacturing Expo '23

Housatonic Community College Students at Career Fair Paul Lavoie, Connecticut's Chief Manufacturing Officer Students Enjoying Career Fair

Connecticut is the ideal place for anyone interested in a career in this sector.” — Dr. Dwayne Smith, CEO of Housatonic Community College

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, May 4th Housatonic Community College (HCC) hosted the second annual Careers in Manufacturing Expo '23. The event was designed to showcase the futuristic, fulfilling, and financially-rewarding careers available in the manufacturing industry. Students across all levels joined active career seekers to learn more about the opportunities awaiting them in this growing Connecticut industry sector.

During the expo, several leaders shared their insights and experiences in the manufacturing sector. They emphasized the importance of education and workforce development for the industry's growth and long-term success. Paul Lavoie, CT Chief Manufacturing Officer highlighted the fact that Connecticut is home to the third most educated workforce in the country, attributing this to the state's dedication to nurturing talent and fostering innovation.

Panel discussions with actual manufacturing employees gave students and career seekers insights into “what it’s like…” to start a career in manufacturing. Brendan Brown of ASML said “Before I got into manufacturing, I got a degree in biology that didn't work out for me. I was working at a pizza place full time, absolutely killing myself. I taught dance part time. I was not mechanically inclined whatsoever. So if I can get through a program like this and I was successful in my career, anybody can be.”

Dr. Dwayne Smith, CEO of Housatonic Community College emphasized the life-changing career opportunities available in manufacturing, stating that “Connecticut is the ideal place for anyone interested in a career in this sector.”

The Careers in Manufacturing Expo '23 is an integral part of the CT Manufacturing Roadshow Series. The roadshow offered students and career seekers an engaging experience to explore the thriving manufacturing sector. Underwritten by an ARPA grant from the City of Bridgeport, the event was organized by the Entrepreneurship Foundation and the HCC Center for Advanced Technology in collaboration with the SW CT Manufacturing Partnership, the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, ReadyCT, and the CT Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT). Exhibits showcased various career paths through Oculus VR headsets and collaborative robots (cobots). Over 500 students received personalized tours of HCC’s world class machine shop and program. By raising awareness of the clean, safe and professionally satisfying roles available, ReadyCT hopes to provide young people with a sustainable career path and rewarding livelihood.

At the same time, graduating students and active job seekers got to meet hiring managers for in-demand jobs at the second annual Career Fair, sponsored in part by the Southwest Connecticut Regional Sector Manufacturing Partnership and The Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC). Over thirty companies in attendance included ASML, General Dynamics, Lockheed-Martin, and Microboard. Mike Rocheleau of PTA Plastics said, “events like this are crucial for companies like mine to grow obviously, but our other goal is keeping Connecticut’s talented next generation right here in the state.”

The Careers in Manufacturing Expo ‘23 was the second edition of this annual event. General attendance grew from 500 total attendees to 700 total attendees. Event organizer Mike Roer said, “Bridgeport has a legendary heritage in manufacturing and it’s gratifying to see so much interest return to the region. From highly trained students and innovative companies to great access to transportation and affordable housing, Bridgeport has it all.”

Attending Exhibitors

Anco Engineering, Ashcroft Inc., ASML, Avangrid, Bausch+Stroebel Machine Company, Beacon Industries, Beta Shim Company, BIC USA Inc., Biomerics NLE, CCAT, Church Hill Classics, CT Office of Manufacturing, Drill Masters Eldorado Tool, Engage Staffing, EthosEnergy, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Goodwill, Holo-Krome, Housatonic Community College, Hubbell, Inline Plastics, ITW Fasteners, Kammetal, KUBTEC, Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky, Microboard, Moore Tool, Nuovo Pasta Productions LTD, OEM Controls, Omniseal Solutions, Paier College, Paperless Parts, Penmar Industries, PTA Plastics, Radio Frequency Systems, RBC Heim Bearings, ReadyCT, Scan Tool & Mold Inc., Stelray Plastic Products Inc., Straton Industries, Strocchia Iron Works, The WorkPlace, Times Microwave Systems, University of Bridgeport, Workforce Alliance, Wepco Plastics, Xcel Tool.

About Housatonic Community College

Serving southern Connecticut for over 50 years, Housatonic Community College offers a student-centered, high quality and accessible education through over 75 associate degree programs to prepare students for transfer to four-year institutions. The college also offers occupational associate degrees and certificate programs, and the non-credit division partners with local business and industry to offer workforce training and customized professional development. HCC is distinguished as an Achieving the Dream Leader Institution, is a Carnegie STEM Excellence Pathway provider, and is ranked by the Aspen Institute among the nation’s top 150 community colleges. Visit housatonic.edu for more information.

Manufacturing Better Futures in Greater Bridgeport Careers in Manufacturing Expo '23 at Housatonic Community College