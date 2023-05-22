Eden Events: St. Charles, IL's Premier Wedding and Event Venue
Premier wedding and event venue. With a rustic and warm atmosphere, guests can enjoy stunning views of the Fox River while celebrating their special occasion.
Eden Events, located in St. Charles, IL, is the premier wedding and event venue in the area. With a rustic and warm atmosphere, guests can enjoy stunning views of the Fox River while celebrating their special occasion.
Eden Events specializes in weddings, business meetings and corporate events, bridal showers, baby showers, quinceaneras, and rehearsal dinners. The venue offers a full-service bar and catering services. Bridal suites are located upstairs for bridal parties to get ready for their big day.
The venue is perfect for any occasion, from intimate gatherings to large celebrations. The experienced staff at Eden Events will work with you to create a unique and memorable event. From the initial planning stages to the day of the event, the staff will be there to ensure that everything runs smoothly.
Eden Events is committed to providing the highest quality of service to their clients. Striving to make each event special and unique, and are dedicated to making sure that each event is a success.
Eden's Events Venue Offers
• Full Venue Buyout or Semi-Private Room Set-up
• Four seasons enclosed patio with views of the Fox River
• Removal of enclosed patio walls and windows
• Creative and customizable cuisine
• Full in-house bar
• Signature craft cocktails
• Live entertainment capabilities
• Bridal Suite
• In house tables & chairs
• China, flatware, stemware
• On-site parking
For more information about Eden Events, please visit their website at www.edenweddingevents.com.
Omar Almusfi
Eden Events
+1 630-945-3332
info@edenstc.net
