OhmniLabs and JTM Enterprises Partner to Safeguard American Indian Communities

HENDERSON, NV AND MILPITAS, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OhmniLabs, a leading robotics manufacturer based in Silicon Valley, proudly announces a strategic partnership with JTM Enterprises, a trusted distributor dedicated to serving the American Indian and Alaska Native communities. This collaboration aims to enhance health and safety measures by introducing OhmniClean, an advanced autonomous UV-C disinfection robot, in hospitals and medical facilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical importance of effective disinfection solutions, particularly in environments like hospitals and educational institutions. Notably, in May 2020, the Navajo Nation reported a higher per capita rate of coronavirus cases than any U.S. state, emphasizing the need to optimize disinfection protocols within American Indian communities and healthcare facilities.

By embracing innovative technology, American Indians and Alaska Natives are taking proactive measures to ensure the well-being of their members. This partnership represents a significant step in that direction, as it provides a reliable source to cutting-edge robotics and UV-C technology for the benefit of American Indian communities. With these advanced solutions, they can proactively address health and safety concerns, further empowering their efforts to safeguard their community members.

Founded in 2017 by Thomas Merryman, a proud member of the Choctaw Nation, JTM Enterprises has been committed to providing exceptional products and services at fair prices to American Indians. Merryman identified a pressing need to address the challenges faced by the community, stating, "Our sole purpose is to ensure every member of these disadvantaged communities receives the best, most advanced products. Our partnership with OhmniLabs perfectly aligns with our mission to provide exceptional service and meet the diverse needs of our community."

Currently serving 52 Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) schools, JTM Enterprises offers an extensive range of products, including janitorial supplies, audiovisual equipment, and distance learning resources. Through this partnership, JTM Enterprises expands its product line to include OhmniClean, an autonomous disinfection robot that utilizes cutting-edge robotics and UV-C technology to deliver efficient and effective disinfection.

"We are thrilled to join forces with JTM Enterprises," said Dr. Thuc Vu, Co-founder and CEO of OhmniLabs. "Their unwavering dedication to serving the American Indian community, coupled with their extensive distribution network, positions them as an ideal partner to represent OhmniClean. Together, we strive to provide innovative solutions that prioritize health and safety."

About JTM Enterprises:

JTM Enterprises is an American Indian-owned company based in Henderson, Nevada. Committed to providing high-quality products and services, JTM Enterprises serves the American Indian community and hospitals with a diverse range of wholesale construction and computing supplies. Their dedication to exceptional customer satisfaction has earned them a reputation as a trusted distributor within the industry.

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company specializing in the production of custom robots at scale based on its modular Ohmni Robotics platform. Since its inception in 2015, OhmniLabs has revolutionized robot manufacturing by offering a unique on-demand model that enables rapid design, engineering, and production of custom robots to meet specific customer requirements. The company manufactures all robots in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories, unlocking a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are utilized daily by businesses, medical professionals, educational institutions, and major sports teams worldwide.

