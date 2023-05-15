California based solar module manufacturer enters agreement to supply solar panels for Las Vegas solar farm project
Energy America, California based solar module manufacturer selected for Las Vegas solar farm project.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- US developer has signed an agreement for solar module supply from Energy America for a 430MW photovoltaic project it is developing in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Project completion is planned by end of 2023, based on the current project schedule.
Project Development officials said: “We are thrilled to select Energy America to supply solar modules for our solar and energy storage project in southern Nevada.
“Because of EA's high module power output and demonstrated long-term reliability, we are able to deliver the optimal energy output to our customer while minimizing impacts to the desert ecosystem.
"The proximity of EA's module factory to our project site was also a key consideration, offering significant logistical benefits, reduced supply chain carbon impacts, and ultimately reduced costs for energy consumers."
Energy America solar modules are “engineered with materials innovations that range from encapsulants to aerospace-grade conductive adhesives”.
Energy America solar modules are designed and manufactured in America using local and international materials.
These materials protect cells and minimize power loss from exposure to the extreme environmental conditions in Nevada, including arid deserts and vast daily and seasonal temperature ranges.
Energy America's strict raw materials and cell structure has implemented towards increase in cell efficiency.
ABOUT ENERGY AMERICA
Energy America is a USA based solar module manufacturer, located in California.
Energy America currently 20 GW of solar projects and 35 GWh of storage projects in pipeline and is uniquely positioned to provide project development and complete turnkey solar solutions. By bundling services for the entire project life cycle—feasibility study, permitting, developing, engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance—we can significantly reduce complexity and cost for industrial and commercial customers.
Nathan Smith
Energy America LLC
+ 16503328102
