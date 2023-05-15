SCDSS Honors May Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danielle Jones

803-898-7248

Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

SC DSS Honors May Employees of the Month

May 15, 2023 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Courtney Simmons, Adult Advocacy Division, State Office; Cannedy Williams, Child Support Services Division, Lowcountry Region; Johana Cadiz, Economic Services Division, Berkeley & Dorchester counties; Mary Lee Briggs, Office of General Counsel, Charleston County; Briana Kaldenbach, Child Welfare Services Division, Moncks Corner; Michelle Harley, Accountability Data & Research Division, State Office; Carol Randolph-Davis, Staff Development & Training, Columbia.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Michelle Harley, Accountability Data & Research, State Office; Courtney Simmons, Adult Advocacy Division, State Office; Cannedy Williams, Child Support Services Division, Lowcountry Region; Carol Randolph-Davis, Staff Development & Training, Columbia; and Brianna Kaldenbach, Child Welfare Services, Berkeley County gathered for lunch with Director Michael Leach on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Not pictured: Johana Cadiz, Economic Services Division, Berkeley & Dorchester counties; and Mary Lee Briggs, Office of General Counsel, Charleston County.