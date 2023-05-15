Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,337 in the last 365 days.

SCDSS Honors May Employees of the Month

SCDSS Honors May Employees of the Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Danielle Jones
803-898-7248
Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

SC DSS Honors May Employees of the Month

May 15, 2023 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Courtney Simmons, Adult Advocacy Division, State Office; Cannedy Williams, Child Support Services Division, Lowcountry Region;  Johana Cadiz, Economic Services Division, Berkeley & Dorchester counties; Mary Lee Briggs, Office of General Counsel, Charleston County; Briana Kaldenbach, Child Welfare Services Division, Moncks Corner; Michelle Harley, Accountability Data & Research Division, State Office; Carol Randolph-Davis, Staff Development & Training, Columbia.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.

From left, Michelle Harley, Accountability Data & Research, State Office; Courtney Simmons, Adult Advocacy Division, State Office; Cannedy Williams, Child Support Services Division, Lowcountry Region; Carol Randolph-Davis, Staff Development & Training, Columbia; and Brianna Kaldenbach, Child Welfare Services, Berkeley County gathered for lunch with Director Michael Leach on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Not pictured: Johana Cadiz, Economic Services Division, Berkeley & Dorchester counties; and Mary Lee Briggs, Office of General Counsel, Charleston County.

 

You just read:

SCDSS Honors May Employees of the Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more