Pain Care Labs earns patent protection for “system, method and apparatus for pain control and healing”, VibraCool® Pro

Image of VibraCool Pro logo over image of device worn with brace

VibraCool Pro

Image of Buzzy Pro and VibraCool Pro with Patent Certificate

Buzzy Pro and VibraCool Pro with Patent Certificate

Image of VibraCool® PRO Healthcare worn on knee

VibraCool PRO Healthcare for Lower Extremity

The innovative combination of vibration and thermal therapy delivery for bracing - VibraCool Pro - issued utility and design patents

Finding the VibraCool Pro has been life-changing . . . . Combining it with compression sleeves and more rigid bracing has been a game changer to improve my life without drugs.”
— Teddy Hodges, prototype tester

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pain Care Labs, the industry leader in vibrating pain relief devices since 2006, has been granted a US and China utility patent and design patent for its “system, method and apparatus for pain control and healing” product, VibraCool® Pro. The device combines vibration and thermal therapy in a unique shape to provide targeted pain relief for patients with myofascial trigger points and fascial tightness. It is designed to fit most braces for physical therapy or post-surgical musculoskeletal pain.

"We are thrilled to have received these patents for VibraCool Pro," said Amy Baxter, MD, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Pain Care Labs. "Therapists have been asking for a pacemaker-safe modality. Patients have wanted a way to use our technology with and under braces. Having new patents and an improved design for clinical use is a significant milestone for our company, bridging bracing with pain-relieving wearables."

VibraCool Pro uses a unique combination of vibration and hot or cold therapy to deliver fast and effective pain relief. The device features a cleanable surface contoured for hand-held use as a modality for myofascial trigger points, or attaching with a strap to conform to multiple body surfaces or existing braces. It is ideal for patients with myofascial pain, trigger points, and other sources of pain.

"I have experienced 13 knee surgeries. Finding the VibraCool Pro has been life-changing," said initial prototype tester Teddy Hodges. "It provides effective pain relief while being portable and discreet. Combining it with compression sleeves and more rigid bracing has been a game changer to improve my life without drugs. Highly recommend."

For clinical distribution of VibraCool Pro, contact Pain Care Labs.

ABOUT PAIN CARE LABS

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in non-invasive pain relief solutions. Buzzy® has been used to block the pain from over 45 million needle procedures. VibraCool® is an FDA-cleared device to treat myofascial pain caused by trigger points, restricted motion, and muscle tension. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher Amy Baxter MD, the Company is dedicated to effective, reusable, affordable solutions to pain. The Company's award-winning solutions are based on a patented M-Stim® neuromodulation platform to give serious, simple relief, supported by over 80 independent clinical trials. Pain Care Labs was named "Industry Leader for Localized Pain Relief" by Frost & Sullivan, the most prestigious medical device consulting firm. For more information visit PainCareLabs.com.

Raven Wilson
Pain Care Labs
+1 877-805-2899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

The Science of Pain Management: How mechanical stimulation can be used to manage pain

You just read:

Pain Care Labs earns patent protection for “system, method and apparatus for pain control and healing”, VibraCool® Pro

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Raven Wilson
Pain Care Labs
+1 877-805-2899
Company/Organization
Pain Care Labs
195 Arizona Avenue LW08
Atlanta, Georgia, 30307
United States
+1 877-805-2899
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Pain Care Labs is the industry leader in noninvasive pain relief. Established in 2006 by emergency physician and pain researcher, Amy Baxter MD, Pain Care Labs is dedicated to the development and manufacture of effective, reusable, affordable solutions to pain. Pain Care Labs devices are built on a patented neuromodulation platform.

Pain Care Labs Home

More From This Author
Pain Care Labs earns patent protection for “system, method and apparatus for pain control and healing”, VibraCool® Pro
New Study Finds Wearable Pain Relief Device Promising Treatment for Lower Back Pain Without Use of Opioids
National Autism Organization Uses Breakthrough Buzzy® Device to Reduce Needle Hesitancy, Promote Accessible Vaccination
View All Stories From This Author