Governor DeSantis Receives Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 30, 2023 to act on these bills.

 

CS/SB 190 – Interscholastic Extracurricular Activities

CS/CS/SB 240 – Education

CS/CS/CS/SB 266 – Higher Education

CS/CS/CS/SB 1690 – Sexual Exploitation and Human Trafficking

SB 1210 – Public Records

SB 7064 – Human Trafficking

CS/CS/HB 931 – Postsecondary Educational Institutions

CS/CS/HB 225 – Interscholastic Activities

 

 

