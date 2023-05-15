Governor DeSantis Receives Eight Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 30, 2023 to act on these bills.
CS/SB 190 – Interscholastic Extracurricular Activities
CS/CS/SB 240 – Education
CS/CS/CS/SB 266 – Higher Education
CS/CS/CS/SB 1690 – Sexual Exploitation and Human Trafficking
SB 1210 – Public Records
SB 7064 – Human Trafficking
CS/CS/HB 931 – Postsecondary Educational Institutions
CS/CS/HB 225 – Interscholastic Activities
###