Two Injured in Hampton Falls UTV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Ryan Harris

603-271-3361

May 15, 2023

Hampton Falls, NH – On the evening of Friday, May 12, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., law enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to Exeter Road in Hampton Falls for a reported utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover. Hampton Falls Police Department and Hampton Ambulance EMS personnel also responded to the scene.

The operator was identified as William Wagner, 18, of Hampton Falls, NH, and there were four passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. According to the operator and passengers, the UTV was making a left-hand turn when its front left tire struck a rock which caused the vehicle to roll. Multiple passengers were thrown from the UTV. Two of the occupants were transported by Hampton Ambulance to Exeter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The UTV sustained minor damage. Two passengers were riding in the open bed of the UTV, and no one involved was wearing helmets or seatbelts.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds all off-highway recreational vehicle operators to be mindful of conditions and potential hazards, to operate within your limits, and always utilize safety equipment.