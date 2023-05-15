Divorce Author Sarah Armstrong guests on The Respectful Divorce Podcast
EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Mom’s Guide to a Good Divorce: What to Think Through When Children Are Involved” author Sarah Armstrong was recently a guest on The Respectful Divorce Podcast that dropped this week on SoundCloud. Armstrong shared with podcast host Camille Milner how her book helps parents approach divorce consciously and thoughtfully. In a 3-part series of the podcast, she emphasizes the importance of protecting children during a divorce, offering proven co-parenting tips and discussing what it takes to have a “good divorce.”
“I am not an advocate for divorce; I think couples should get married and stay married for the long term—that was always my plan,” Sarah Armstrong said. “Unfortunately, things don’t always work out as planned, and divorce is more common than ever. I just don’t believe that divorce has to be a negative cloud that follows you, your children and your ex-spouse through their lives.”
A Collaborative Divorce (or “good divorce”) protects children and preserves co-parenting relationships by seeking to remove animosity between ex-spouses and encouraging parents to be present and spend quality time with their children. It’s a more peaceful process for resolving family law disputes where couples work with lawyers, divorce coaches, child specialists, mental health professionals and financial neutrals to craft their own divorce agreements. Decisions are made by the couple without going to court or involving a judge or other third-party decision maker.
“The Mom’s Guide to a Good Divorce: What to Think Through When Children Are Involved” offers key learnings meant to prepare parents for the decisions they need to make when considering a divorce, ranging from thinking through legal and financial considerations, to communicating with a former spouse, to envisioning their post-divorce lifestyle, all while keeping their children as the focus.
Sarah Armstrong is a divorcée, mother, mentor, author, volunteer and the vice president of global marketing operations at Google. Her personal mission is to offer insights and information to moms and dads about how they too can have a “good divorce.” Her work has been recognized as industry leading around the world resulting in her being named one of Ad Age’s “Women to Watch” and her inclusion in Ad Age’s Book of Tens (Top Ten Who Made Their Mark in 2009). Learn more about Sarah Armstrong and order “The Mom’s Guide to a Good Divorce: What to Think Through When Children Are Involved” at momsguidetogooddivorce.com.
The Respectful Divorce Podcast explores divorce options and provides advice from divorce professionals. Divorce clients are also invited to discuss what went right and what went wrong in their divorce. Listen to The Respectful Divorce Podcast on SoundCloud or by visiting therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com.
