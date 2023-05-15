Submit Release
Application Open for Maine PBIS Training of Trainers and Coaches Microcredential Program

Are you interested in supporting multiple schools, districts or regions in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) implementation through training and coaching? Then, consider applying to our 2nd round of the Training of Trainers and Coaches Microcredential Program!

Completing this program will provide you with the skills and competencies needed to effectively support district/school teams as they develop positive, proactive, equitable learning environments for their whole community.

Learn more here! Applications close June 15, 2023!

Reach out to Karen Robbie (karen.robbie@maine.edu) or Courtney Angelosante (courtney.angelosante@maine.edu) with any questions you may have.

 

 

