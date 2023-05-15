Balis' Viking Sunset Studios Expands Presence to bald Head Is. NC, USA: Embracing together two global beautiful islands 

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balis’ Viking Sunset Studios Expands Presence to Bald Head Island, North Carolina: Embracing the Ocean's Charm on two of the most beautiful islands in the world

Viking Sunset Studios, a renowned film production company with studios on the beach in Bali, is delighted to announce its expansion onto captivating island: Bald Head Island, a stone-throw from the studios in Wilmington, North Carolina. With the ocean as a constant source of inspiration, Viking Sunset Studios embraces the allure of these stunning locations to enhance the art of movie-making.

Located in Bali, Viking Sunset Studios presents a remarkable facility equipped with a soundproof green screen Sound Stage and top-of-the-line equipment imported from Hollywood. With spectacular vistas and backdrops, Bali offers a captivating canvas for Hollywood movies. The existing three story building with a green screen soundproof studio in Sanur will soon be complemented by a 1,200 square meter studio and creative village, situated right on the beach, featuring a helipad and a luxurious 600 square meter villa tailored for the stars.

In addition, purpose-built bungalows are provided to accommodate the dedicated crew members, and the Bali studio is proud to house the island's only true Hollywood camera, the ARRI Mini LF, with powerful Mac studio editing and post-production computers. Spanning across a one-hectare beachfront property, the facility offers the perfect setting for creating mesmerizing backlots, complete with raging rivers and breathtaking ocean sunsets.

On the other side of the world lies the picturesque Bald Head Island, accessible by ferry from Wilmington, North Carolina. Viking Sunset Studios has established four remarkable properties directly on the barrier island's oceanfront and deep inside the wild maritime forests.. The island's natural beauty provides an array of backdrops, including pristine beaches, majestic dunes, serene ocean views, and lush maritime forests. Viking Sunset Studios takes advantage of this scenic environment, offering four elegant properties that lend themselves perfectly to different settings. The environments on Bald Head Island includes remnants of forts from the two American wars, the British Fort George during the American Revolution, and Fort Holmes, the Confederate base during the Civil War. Other dramatic scenes will be beautifully framed by the oldest lighthouse in Norh Carolina from 1817 and the maritime forests and gorgeous beaches., The four land pieces offered by the studio has ocean front views, expansive marsh vistas, bordered by tall oceanic vegetation, with one lot deep inside maritime forest wilderness. One standout feature is Viking Sunset Studios large and architecturally dramatic house on top of the dunes facing the ocean, igniting the imagination of filmmakers seeking unique and inspiring locations, and wonderfully upscale and luxurious for stars to stay during filming.

“My Viking forefathers sailed everywhere, and I have similarly found the ocean to be an inspiration for great movie making. Whether as a background or action on the cliffs, in the caves, on the beach or whatever dramatic movie scenes requires, Bali and Bald Head Island offers it all”, said Bo H. Holmgreen, owner and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios.

While Cary, North Carolina, provides an administrative base for Viking Sunset Studios, these two islands, though geographically distant, present an invaluable opportunity for creative movie-making. The charm of the ocean, paired with the distinctive features and backdrops of each location, enriches the filmmaking experience, allowing for the creation of captivating stories that transcend borders.

Viking Sunset Studios invites filmmakers and industry professionals to explore the boundless possibilities that these remarkable locations offer. From the breathtaking beauty of Bali's sunsets, volcanoes, temples and 1600’s castles, and expansive beaches to the picturesque vistas of Bald Head Island and the Atlantic Ocean, these settings ignite the imagination and set the stage for extraordinary cinematic experiences.

For further information or to inquire about filming opportunities, please visit our website at www.vikingsunsetstudios.com.

About Viking Sunset Studios: Viking Sunset Studios is a leading film production company with a global presence. With facilities in Bali, Indonesia, and Bald Head Island, North Carolina, the studio provides filmmakers with exceptional locations, state-of-the-art equipment, and unparalleled support. Viking Sunset Studios is dedicated to fostering creativity and pushing the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.

Media Contact: Turid Kaehny, turid.kaehny@vikingsunsetstudios.com