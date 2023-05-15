ISVPay Announces Release of Ingenico Self/3000 for Unattended and Self-Service Markets

ISVPay now offers the all-in-one Ingenico Self/3000 payment device.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISVPay, a leader in unattended payment for integrated solution, now offers the all-in-one Ingenico Self/3000 payment device. The low profile and design of Ingenico’s Self/3000 combined with ISVPay’s unattended payment platform will offer partners an affordable, outdoor rated hardware option for contact and contactless payment acceptance.

The Self 3000’s robust, sleek, and space-saving design makes it ideal for industries like EV charging and car wash self-service businesses. With certifications to accept multiple payment methods including NFC/contactless, Chip without PIN, and magstripe, it allows independent software vendors a faster time-to-market. The device is highly outdoor rated with an above industry average impact rating (IK10), and ingress protection rating (IP65), providing partners with peace of mind that the device will withstand the elements and cut down on device replacements due to weather damage.

ISVPay’s unattended payment platform paired with industry expertise, are able to solve for even the most challenging payments acceptance within the self-service industry. Using the full-service platform, with a focus on the customer journey and user experience, ISVs can deliver a unique experience to the end consumer. Partners with ISVPay can increase revenue, maximize product offering, increase customer satisfaction and have access to a dedicated solutions expert.

“By expanding our solution to include Ingenico’s Self/3000 hardware we can further support the unattended market demands and empower kiosk-based payments in all environments. Through a semi-integrated option, customers can integrate quickly and easily, getting them to market faster.” said Lacey Frenzl, Vice President of Customer Experience, from ISVPay.

Let ISVPay help you connect the dots between your software and flexible card present payment platforms. Learn more at isvpay.io. Payment terminals are available through Las Vegas based distributor Unattended Card Payments Inc., learn more at www.ucp-inc.com.

About ISVPay

ISVPay specializes in unattended payments and offers the benefit of convenient, contactless transactions in verticals where unattended payments are making an impact. We focus on making our clients successful by uniting the best expertise and payment infrastructure available in the industry, combined with a unique rewards model not comparable to anything else. We take the complexity out of payments and allow software companies to do what they do best... develop software.

About Ingenico

Ingenico is the global leader in payments acceptance solutions. As the trusted technology partner for merchants, banks, acquirers, ISVs, payment aggregators and fintech customers our world-class terminals, solutions and services enable the global ecosystem of payments acceptance. With 45 years of experience, innovation is integral to Ingenico’s approach and culture, inspiring our large and diverse community of experts who anticipate and help shape the evolution of commerce worldwide. At Ingenico, trust and sustainability are at the heart of everything we do.