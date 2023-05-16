Stoneyard.com Launches New Web-Based Visualizer Tool for Natural Stone Veneer

Stoneyard Boston Blend Natural Stone Veneer VIsualizer: Select area to add stone veneer Visualizer: Stone veneer color and shape selected

Stoneyard.com, a leading natural stone supplier and manufacturer, has announced the launch of their new Visualizer tool.

Buyers find it difficult to envision how each option will look when used at scale. Our goal with this Visualizer was to enable realistic representations through a web-based visualizer.” — David Croteau, Co-Founder