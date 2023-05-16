Stoneyard.com Launches New Web-Based Visualizer Tool for Natural Stone Veneer
Stoneyard.com, a leading natural stone supplier and manufacturer, has announced the launch of their new Visualizer tool.
LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stoneyard.com, a leading natural stone supplier and manufacturer, has announced the launch of their new Visualizer tool. This state-of-the-art technology enables customers to upload photos of their homes or commercial spaces and preview various types of natural stone products in real-time before making a purchase decision.
— David Croteau, Co-Founder
The Visualizer was created with the customer in mind. It features realistic images of natural stone veneer products in a variety of different settings. Customers can easily select the type of natural stone veneer they are interested in using and apply it to any photo of a home, fireplace, or accent wall. Customers can even upload a picture of their own home and see how the natural stone veneer would look in their specific space.
"We are thrilled to offer this innovative technology to our valuable customers," said David Croteau, co-founder of Stoneyard.com. "With the help of our Visualizer, customers and their masons can easily explore options before making a final selection."
The user-friendly tool is accessible from both desktop and mobile browsers, allowing users to upload any image captured on their phone with the drag-and-drop feature, then select stone veneer options from Stoneyard's product line. Clients can save multiple scenarios as favorites for later review or comparison.
The Visualizer is easy to navigate and use, with clear instructions and a straightforward interface. Customers can choose from a range of customization options, including stone color, size, and shape, to create the perfect look for their project. The tool features natural stone veneer shapes including round, mosaic, ledgestone, ashlar and square & rectangular shapes.
The tool provides a realistic and accurate visualization of how the stone veneer products will look on the building project, allowing customers to make informed decisions.
In addition to residential siding projects and chimney facade restoration jobs; Stoneyard's platform also works for larger-scale exterior installations such as commercial space renovations.
"Natural stones have always been overwhelming for buyers who find it difficult to envision how each option will look when used at scale," added Mr.Croteau. "Our goal with this Visualizer was not only to simplify selection but also enable clients realistic representations through a web-based visualizer."
In addition, visitors can call 978-742-9800 to schedule a free design consultation appointment through phone or video chat available on weekdays from Mon-Fri 8 AM -5 PM EST. Stone specialists will answer any questions about ordering samples and provide support for installation concerns, especially helpful for those unfamiliar with masonry materials and the process of installation. Our Certified contractor partners will also be at your disposal to ensure a seamless process.
For more information about Stoneyard's Visualizer app or to chat directly with a stone specialist, please visit their website at https://stoneyard.com/visualizer/.
About Stoneyard.com:
Stoneyard.com is a natural stone supplier and manufacturer based in New England. Their product line offers a variety of natural stone veneer materials for both residential and commercial usage. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, they specialize in providing high-quality products and provide homeowners with access to certified installers and contractors.
