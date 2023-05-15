Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for Union County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Anna Goodwin to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 20B (Union County). She will fill the vacancy created by the election of Superior Court Judge Matt Smith.

Goodwin is currently an attorney at Goodwin Law Firm in Monroe. She previously served as an assistant district attorney and the chief juvenile court prosecutor in Prosecutorial District 20 / 20B. Goodwin received her Bachelor of Science at Duke University and her Juris Doctor at the University of Richmond School of Law.

Read the Governor's full press release.