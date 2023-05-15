ZIGRAM co-sponsors the 6th Third Party Risk Management India Summit 2023
We are proud to be the partners and sponsors of the 6th Third Party Summit India Conference 2023, an event which has established itself as a leading conference in TPRM ecosystem”GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZIGRAM, a cutting-edge Regulatory Technology (RegTech) company specializing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Financial Crime Compliance (FCC), and Emerging Risks, is pleased to co-sponsor the 6th Third Party Risk Management India Summit 2023, conceptualized by Inventicon. This Conference has established itself as a renowned platform in the third-party risk management (TPRM) space.
— Abhishek Bali, Co-founder and CEO of ZIGRAM
The conference will feature top experts from the Financial Institutions, Supply Chain, and Regulatory Technology domains. It will also provide an opportunity to understand TPRM learnings, strategies, and technologies around the Risk space along with TPRM regulatory requirements for TPRM compliance from Chief Risk Officers, Heads of Supply Chain, and Third-Party Risk Management to name a few.
The Summit will act as a forum for professionals, where they will engage in thought-provoking panel discussions, debates, and speaker sessions. Among other interesting sessions, Abhishek Bali, CEO of ZIGRAM, will speak on “Transforming Risk – From KYC to KYX”, specifically addressing the shift from Know Your Customer to Know Your Everything and its evolving nature of risk.
About Inventicon:
Inventicon is a company that specializes in organizing business conferences, summits, and training programs. The company aims to bridge the gap between industry experts and professionals by facilitating meaningful discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities. Inventicon’s events often feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, case studies, workshops, and exhibitions, allowing participants to gain valuable insights and forge new business connections. One such event organized by Inventicon is the Third-Party Risk Management India Summit.
About ZIGRAM:
ZIGRAM is a leading regulatory technology company, focused on anti-money laundering, financial crime compliance, and emerging risk space. The organization offers advanced SaaS and Data Asset products across use cases such as sanctions screening, adverse press coverage, risk monitoring, anti-money laundering events, supply chain risk, due diligence reports, early warning systems, and country watchlists. It is one of the few companies in the world to offer an ‘Integrated RegTech Stack’ - Data, Technology & Services – solutions to clients.
