The Survey is Open to Recognize the 2023 Best Corporations for Veteran’s Business Enterprises™
NaVOBA's Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises Awards
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association officially opens its annual survey honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses.
The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity, these intangibles are... why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) officially opened its annual survey today honoring the best U.S. corporations working with veteran-owned businesses. This prestigious list honors the large corporations that most successfully engage the nation’s Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBEs) and/or Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ as suppliers. The survey runs through August 31st, 2023. The winners will be announced during National Veterans Small Business Week.
— NaVOBA President, Matthew Pavelek
“The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity,” said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. “These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best.”
The companies that earned 2022 BCBVE distinction include: Accenture, CDW, Elevance Health, Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Lumen, Pitney Bowes, PNC, Sanofi, Shell Oil Company, Travel + Leisure Company, USAA, US Bank, and Vistra Corp.
“Vistra recognizes the value that Veteran Business Enterprises can bring to our supply chain," said Phil Seidler, Vistra Corp Sr. Vice President, Supply Chain.
"The discipline, leadership and commitment to success that our Veteran business owners learned in the military transfer well into the type of suppliers we look for to bring strategic and sustainable value to Vistra.”
The 2022 Reception Ceremony will be held this year on Tuesday, May 23rd in Orlando, Florida. To learn more about the 2022 Best Corporations Reception, click here.
“NaVOBA’s efforts to identify the best big corporations doing business with veteran-owned businesses as suppliers has grown dramatically,” said NaVOBA Vice President Mimi Lohm. “Recognizing these excellent Supplier Diversity Programs brings well-deserved acknowledgement to the exceptional job these firms do at working with America’s vetrepreneurs.”
Visit www.navoba.org/BCVBE23 to nominate your firm today!
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of our Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC).
Our VBE/SDVBE certifications directly mirror those of the MBE and WBE certifications and ensures that any certified VBE/SDVBE is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans. We have trademarked the “Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™” and “Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise™” designations wordmarks and seals, making NaVOBA the exclusive organization certifying VBEs/SDVBEs for the private sector.
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). Our mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
Marketing Team
NaVOBA
+1 724-362-8622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other