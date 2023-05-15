BioGene ConfEx US 2023: Immuno-Oncology, Biomarker & Companion Diagnostics, and Single-Cell Omics Conference All-In-One
The Confex aims to bring together the full spectrum of experts, leaders & shareholders from global pharmaceutical organizations, biotech companiesBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce the BioGene Confex US, scheduled to be held on 22nd - 23rd June 2023 at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport. This event promises to bring together some of the brightest minds in the life sciences industry, with three co-located events under one roof: the Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics, and Single-Cell Omics Conference.
The BioGene Confex USA is set to be a premier gathering of industry professionals, researchers, and academics who are at the forefront of the latest developments in the fields of immuno-oncology, biomarkers, and single-cell omics. Attendees can expect to gain insights from keynote speakers, participate in interactive panel discussions, and engage in workshops and exhibitions showcasing the latest technologies and innovations.
The Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference will cover the latest advances in immuno-oncology, including emerging therapies, predictive biomarkers, and the role of the microbiome in cancer immunotherapy. The conference will also explore the latest developments in New Antibody Formats & Cellular Therapy, New Immune Checkpoints, Biomarkers and Tumour Microenvironment and more.
The Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics conference will focus on the latest trends in the development and use of biomarkers and companion diagnostics. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest technologies and techniques for the identification, validation, and clinical application of biomarkers, Clinical Biomarker Validation and Assay Development, the Role of Biomarkers in Personalized Medicine, From Biomarkers to CDx: Strategies to accelerate CDx development and Commercialization, Clinical Applications of Biomarkers in Cancer, and Neurology as well as the latest regulatory requirements and challenges.
The Single-Cell Omics Conference will explore the latest advances in the field of single-cell genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. The conference will feature presentations from leading researchers who are developing new methods and technologies for the analysis of individual cells, as well as discussions on the latest applications in research and clinical settings. It will cover topics such as Novel Research in Single-Cell Omics Analysis, the Application of Sequencing in Disease Diagnostics and Therapeutics, and Emerging tools and Technologies in Single Cell Omics.
The BioGene Confex US offers attendees the opportunity to network with peers, connect with industry leaders, and explore the latest technologies and innovations in the field. Attendees can expect to leave the event with a deeper understanding of the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the life sciences industry.
"We are thrilled to bring together these three co-located events under one roof," said Nikita Parab, International Conference Producer for our Immuno-oncology Conference and Biomarker and CDx Conference. "The BioGene Confex US promises to be a unique and valuable opportunity for attendees to gain insights from industry leaders and network with peers from across the life sciences industry."
The Hilton Boston Logan Airport is the perfect location for this event, offering convenient access for attendees travelling from across the United States and beyond. The hotel offers luxurious accommodations, modern facilities, and stunning views of the Boston skyline.
To learn more about the BioGene Confex US, including registration information and the latest updates on the conference program, please visit the official website.
