Occupational safety and health stocktaking summit

SWEDEN, May 15 - The European Commission and the Swedish Presidency will jointly review the progress of the Commission’s Strategic Framework on Health and Safety at Work 2021–2027 at the Occupational safety and health summit in Stockholm on 15–16 May. The themes include mental health at work, the ‘vision zero’ approach to work-related deaths, and the impact of climate change on occupational safety and health (OSH).

The summit will gather around 300 delegates: politicians and officials from all Member States, representatives from EU institutions, and occupational safety and health experts. Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life Paulina Brandberg will represent the Swedish Government. Commissioner Nicolas Schmit will be among the keynote speakers.

“We are now gathering experts and politicians to review the ongoing implementation of the EU Strategic Framework on Health and Safety at Work. Important issues will be discussed at the meeting, including how to fulfil the ‘vision zero’ approach to work-related deaths and how to promote mental health in working life,” says Paulina Brandberg, Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life.

“Health and safety concerns all European citizens, whether they work in a factory, in an office, sell goods in a shop or take care of patients in a hospital. I am looking forward to hearing what progress has been made since June 2021 when we presented the EU Strategic Framework on Health and Safety at Work. Of course, being healthy at work is not only about our physical state, it is also about our mental health and well-being, so we will dedicate a lot of the Summit to this topic, alongside the rising impacts of climate change and our common commitment to vision zero workplace deaths,” says Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights.

The summit will take stock of progress since the adoption of the EU OSH strategic framework. It will focus on the progress achieved on the ‘vision zero’ approach to work-related deaths, and on preparedness for potential future threats to workers’ health and safety.

Media representatives are welcome to attend part of the summit. The summit will be broadcast live.