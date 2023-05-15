Adult Vaccines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

White Wine Market Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Adult Vaccines Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Adult Vaccines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s adult vaccines market forecast, the adult vaccines market size is predicted to reach a value of $25.83 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global adult vaccines industry is due to the increasing prevalence of contagious diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest adult vaccines market share. Major adult vaccines manufacturers include GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co, Sanofi Pasteur, Pfizer Inc., CSL Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Protein Sciences Corporation.

Adult Vaccines Market Segments

●By Vaccine Type: Monovalent, Multivalent

●By Technology: Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Viral or Bacterial Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines

●By Application: Influenza, DPT, Human Papillomavirus, Zoster, Pneumococcal, Hepatitis

●By End Users: Healthcare Firms, Hospitals

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adult vaccines refer to the vaccines that are used to induce an immune response against a disease causing pathogen in adults. These vaccines are used for preventing and treating diseases such as influenza, pneumococcal disease, and herpes.

