Black Belt Community Foundation Announces 2023 Community Grant Cycle
Community Organizations from across BBCF's 12 service counties of Alabama Black Belt encouraged to apply. Three Grants Workshops kickoff this week.SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is announcing its 2023 Community Grant Cycle. BBCF is looking for community-based organizations from Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox Counties.
BBCF invites organizations based in and serving Alabama’s Black Belt to apply for one-year grants for community-led activities. Grant awards will range from $500 to $5,000, or more, depending on available resources. BBCF supports community efforts that will contribute to the strength, innovation, and success of Black Belt citizens and communities. BBCF will invest in organizations engaging Black Belt citizens in addressing the most pressing community needs. Examples of the kind of projects include but are not limited to the following:
1. Education with a focus on reading literacy, career exploration and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
2. Community Economic Development that builds and strengthens community.
3. COVID-19 Prevention and Intervention
4. Health with a focus on healthy living, nutrition, and physical activities.
5. Mental Health and Counseling Activities
6. Volunteer Fire Department Projects
7. Civic Engagement and Participation (Voter Education, Voter Registration, and Voter Restoration)
8. Childcare and Senior Citizens Programs
9. Criminal Justice Reform and Intervention
10. Recreational Programs
BBCF will host three Virtual Grant Seeker’s Workshops for organizations who are interested in applying for a 2023 Community Grant. Attendance at one of the virtual workshops is highly recommended, especially for first-time organizations who are new to this grants process. The Virtual Grant Seeker’s Workshops will be held via Zoom on the following dates:
• Zoom, Tuesday May 16th from 5:30 pm to 7p.m. Register: https://bit.ly/2023CGSW-1
• Zoom, Wednesday, May17th from 11a.m to 12:30p.m. Register: https://bit.ly/2023CGSW-2
• Zoom, Thursday, May 18th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register: https://bit.ly/2023CGSW-3
Please contact Erica Williams at 334-874-1126 ext. 111 (ewilliams@blackbeltfound.org) or Christopher Spencer at 334-874-1126 ext. 105 (cspencer@blackbeltfound.org) for more information about the workshops. The grant application link will be available at each virtual workshop and the BBCF Webpage at: https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=blackbeltfound
Grant applications are due on or before May 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM (NOON) Central Time
Follow Black Belt Community Foundation developments and more online at www.blackbeltfound.org and via social media outlets at BBCF Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channel.
