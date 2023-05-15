Global Acetone Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Acetone Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Acetone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the acetone market. As per TBRC’s acetone market forecast, the acetone market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.63 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.26% through the forecast period.

Increased demand for personal care products is driving the acetone market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include INEOS Phenol GmbH, Shell plc, Honeywell International Inc., Prasol Chemicals Limited, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Kumho P&B Chemicals Inc.

Acetone Market Segments

1) By Grade: Specialty Grade Acetone, Technical Grade Acetone

2) By Application: Bisphenol A, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Solvents, Methyl Isobutyl Ketone, Other Applications,

3) By Distribution Channel: Manufacturer to Distributor, Manufacturer to End-User

4) By End-User: Paints, Coatings, and Adhesives, Electronics, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Other End-user

Acetone is a colourless liquid solvent with a distinct odour and taste that can be used to break down and dissolve with other compounds. It is utilized as a solvent in the production of plastics and other industrial and cosmetics products.

The Table Of Content For The Acetone Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Acetone Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

