Tivisiy Celebrates the Universal Love of Mothers Across Species with Personalized Wooden Carvings and More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tivisiy has launched a series of promotional activities and a collection to celebrate the upcoming Mother’s Day. The collection features wooden carvings of butterflies, grizzly bears, elephants, penguins, and other animals, each evoking the universal love of mothers across all species.

Notably, Tivisiy offers customized wooden carvings this year, allowing consumers to personalize a special wish for their mother. This makes the products an ideal Mother’s Day gift- every mother deserves to feel special.

Grizzly bears, elephants, and other well-known maternal societies among animals embody the unconditional devotion of motherly love.

All the animals in Tivisiy’s Mother’s Day collection are closely related to motherhood. “We hope that all mothers, or those who will soon become mothers, will receive a unique wooden carving gift and blessings from Tivisiy on Mother’s Day,” said the company.

Grizzly Bear, A Meaningful Mother's Day gift

