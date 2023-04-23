HiPark and CalWild teamed up to do something for the environment on Earth Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, on Earth Day, HiPark and CalWild launched a cross-over collection to support the cause of environmental protection, aiming to draw attention to the natural world.
April 22 is the day of Earth's birth, and the sun shines equally on both the South and North poles, symbolizing global equality. This day also represents the victory of environmentalism and equality between human beings and animals.
On one hand, the CALIFORNIA WILDERNESS COALITION (CalWild) protects and restores the wildest natural landscapes and watersheds on public lands in the state. On the other hand, HiPark is a home decor brand based on the concept of environment and animal protection, advocating for a "Better Planet, Better Life". The two sides have joined forces on the journey to protect animals and the environment.
On April 7th, CalWild released an environmental propaganda short film, in which the shooting location is Trinity River and Sacramento River, and jointly developed three wooden carvings based on the animals living in those areas with HiPark. The carvings feature the Yellow-billed Magpie, California Condor, and Blunt-nosed Leopard Lizard, showing rare species and sparking consumer interest while deeply exploring the wonderful natural environment.
"We will support anything related to environmental protection and animal welfare. We will also donate 10% of the cross-over product sales to CalWild. This is our responsibility as human beings," said the head of HiPark.
HiPark has been calling for increased awareness of the Earth's environment and wildlife, emphasizing creativity and attention to detail. Through the cross-over collaboration between HiPark and CalWild on Earth Day in 2023, they hope to create a ripple effect among consumers and expand the awareness of the environment and animal protection, thus making a small contribution to creating a healthy, equitable, and sustainable natural environment.
