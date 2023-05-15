Independent Living Solutions Offers Motorized Ceiling Track Capable of Increasing Mobility For Disabled People
The easily installable accessibility equipment provides seniors and people with disability a safe and convenient way to access different places at home.WHEAT RIDGE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Living Solutions, a company that deals in home accessibility equipment, has recently offered new and refurbished motorized ceiling track for disabled people to increase their mobility at home. With over 20 years combined expertise in sales, installation, and service of new and recycled top-notch home accessibility equipment, the company has been serving the residents of Wheat Ridge and the bordering areas with top-notch mobility aids backed by exceptional customer support and warranty policies.
The ceiling lift system consists of an overhead motor that connects to either a portable overhead track or a stationary track which attaches to the ceiling. A carrying device (either a sling or a lifter) connects to a motor and holds the user of the lift. The user or caregiver is then able to transfer to any point on the track. Once the destination point is reached, the user can be raised or lowered. The most common transfers are from and to the bed, wheelchair, chair, toilet and shower.
Referred to as a 2-way motor, the motor raises and lowers the lift user. If the lift user has very little use of arms, legs, torso, neck and head control this motor is the most practical, cost-effective solution. In this situation the lift user would require a caregiver to put on and remove the sling as well as operate the lift. With a 2-way ceiling lift motor, the user will require a caregiver to move them to different points throughout the track system.
A 4-way ceiling lift motor raises and lowers the lift user and can propel itself throughout the track system. This allows the user to transfer themselves to any desired location on the track, without requiring a caregiver’s help to move from one point to another. With a 4-way ceiling lift motor, a user that has adequate use of their arms, torso, neck and head, and is able to place and remove themselves from the sling, can live a more independent lifestyle without needing assistance when using their ceiling lift.
Commenting on what makes them different from other dealers, the company’s director said, “Caring, compassionate and knowledgeable, our team of experienced, qualified, skilled technicians and sales people have been working many years designing and installing mobility solutions, large and small. Our warehouse and showroom facilities provide everything we need to let you experience our style and equipment. From seeing our products first hand to riding and trying them for yourself, we invite you to call and make an appointment to visit us today.”
About Independent Living Solutions: Independent Living Solutions is an independent mobility and accessibility equipment dealer, based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. It has over 20 years of combined expertise in sales, installation, and service of new and recycled home mobility equipment.
Media Contact
Independent Living Solutions, Inc.
+1 (303) 463-8200
info@independentlivingsolutionsinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook