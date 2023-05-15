Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Size, Share, Research, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Flexible Pet Care Packaging Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Flexible Pet Care Packaging Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the Flexible Pet Care Packaging market. As per TBRC’s Flexible Pet Care Packaging market forecast, the flexible pet care packaging market size is predicted to reach $11.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The growth in the flexible pet care packaging market is due to rising pet ownership. North America region is expected to hold the largest Flexible Pet Care Packaging market share. Major flexible pet packaging market manufacturers include Amcor Plc., Aptar Group Inc., Ardagh Group SA, Coveris Holdings SA, Crown Holdings Inc.

Global Flexible Pet Care Packaging Market Segments

•By Packaging: Cans, Bags and Pouches, Folding Cartons, Tubes, Blister Packs, Plastic Bottles and Jars

•By Material: Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Metal, Other Packaging Materials

•By Application: Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen

•By End Use: Cats, Dogs, Birds, Other End Uses

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flexible pet care packaging are defined as any container or portion of a container whose shape can easily change while filled or while being used for pet care packaging products.

